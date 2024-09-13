(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices is estimated at US$39.6 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$49.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the neonatal hearing screening market is driven by several factors including technological advancements, such as the integration of devices with telehealth services, which expand reach to underserved areas. Additionally, enhancements in sensor technology improve the accuracy and reliability of screenings, increasing their adoption. Portable and user-friendly designs of the devices promote their use not only in hospitals but also in community centers and at home, broadening the scope of early detection. Furthermore, increased consumer awareness, backed by educational campaigns and regulatory support, encourages more widespread and routine use. Collaboration between device manufacturers and healthcare professionals continues to refine the devices, making them more adaptable and effective in clinical environments. Economic incentives for hospitals to adopt these screening protocols ensure a broader implementation, contributing to the overall growth and development of this essential healthcare technology.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Auditory Brainstem Response (ABR) Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$22.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Otoacoustic Emission (OAE) Systems segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $10.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.2% CAGR to reach $10.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Draeger India Private Limited, Echodia S.A.S, Grason-Stadler, Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $39.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Need to Identify Congenital Deafness & Hearing Impairment in Newborns Drives Demand

Technological Advancements in Screening Devices Enhance Detection Accuracy

Smartphone-Based Hearing Test for Infants Ignites Interest in the Market

Growing Healthcare Expenditure in Emerging Markets Bolsters Device Adoption

Development of Low-cost Earbuds Makes Newborn Hearing Screening Accessible

Telemedicine for Audiology Screening of Infants Rises in Popularity

Economic Burden of Undiagnosed Hearing Loss Supports Case for Early Screening

Adoption of Newborn Hearing Screening in Private Healthcare Sectors Growing Number of Births in Medical Facilities Increases Market Coverage

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 37 Featured)



Draeger India Private Limited

Echodia S.A.S

Grason-Stadler, Inc.

Guangzhou Melison Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

iClear Healthcare

Intelligent Hearing Systems Corp.

Interacoustics A/S

MAICO Diagnostics GmbH

Natus Medical Incorporated

Neurosoft

Otodynamics Ltd

Path Medical GmbH

Pilot Blankenfelde medizinisch elektronische Gerate GmbH

Sohum Innovation Lab Vivosonic Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900