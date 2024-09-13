Statement From The Data Foundation On The Modernizing The Congressional Research Service's Access To Data Act - HR 7593

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Data Foundation opposes the Modernizing the Congressional Research Service's Access to Data Act (H.R. 7593) as passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on September 9, 2024. The House-passed bill would grant CRS expanded and unfettered access to data and information held by Executive Branch agencies without appropriate guardrails. While the Data Foundation recognizes the important need for access to information for the Legislative Branch and its support institutions, legislation in this regard must adhere to principles of evidence-based policymaking and ensure robust safeguards for the American people. Key principles include transparency about uses, efforts for data minimization, and application of robust privacy protections.The House-passed H.R. 7593 discounts expected privacy protections for individuals and entities that ensure public trust in government data collection and use. The House-passed bill lacks critical safeguards and transparency provisions regarding CRS's use of sensitive data. The bill also does not include mechanisms for oversight or public transparency regarding what data CRS requests and how it is used. The Data Foundation calls on the Senate to modify H.R. 7593 prior to further action, including by adding robust privacy, transparency, and accountability provisions."Expanding access to government data must always be done thoughtfully, with strong privacy protections and public accountability measures in place," said Dr. Nick Hart, President and CEO of the Data Foundation. "The House-passed H.R. 7593 grants CRS sweeping new powers without necessary guardrails or transparency requirements. The Data Foundation strongly urges the Senate to ensure a balanced approach that enables appropriate data sharing while preserving public trust and adhering to evidence-informed policymaking principles."The Data Foundation stands ready to collaborate with the Senate and the bill's co-sponsors on developing legislation that responsibly expands data access for CRS and legislative purposes, while protecting privacy, promoting transparency, and ensuring adherence to evidence-based policymaking practices.###About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a national non-profit organization that champions the use of open data and evidence-informed public policy to make society better for everyone. We are the trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country's most pressing challenges. As a nonpartisan think tank, we conduct research, collaborative thought leadership, and advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data.

