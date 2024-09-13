Delhi News: Man Shot Dead In Public, Outside Gym In Greater Kalish Lawrence Bishnoi Link Suspected Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi news today: A 35-year-old gym owner was shot dead in public view in South Delhi's Greater Kailash-1 on Thursday night. The victim, Nadir Shah, was immediately admitted to the hospital, where he later passed away.

According to a report by TOI, Shah was exiting the gym when he was shot. The got a call around 10:40 pm at night, and the case is currently being investigated.

The District Commissioner of Police(DCP), South Delh , Ankit Chauhan, said that seven to eight bullet rounds were fired. Five teams have also been formed for surveillance and other purposes, said the DCP, reported ANI.

Case linked to aide of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Rohit Godara, a close aide of Goldy Brar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility for the murder in a social media post.

Rohit Godara said he ordered the killing of Nadir Shah after his aide Samir Baba, who is in Tihar Jail, sent him a message that Shah was obstructing their business deals.“If anyone else should dare to do the same, they will meet the same fate," read the post.

How the shooting happened

In the CCTV footage of the incident, a man wearing a chequered shirt is seen approaching Nadir Shah, and begins firing.

The shooter then hops onto a motorcycle parked a few metres away and escapes. Bullet projectiles, and empty cartridges were also found on the spot, stated reports.

"The attackers came on a two wheeler, fired on him and ran away. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his friends but was declared brought dead," DCP Ankit Chauhan also told PTI.

Who is Nadir Shah

According to the police, Nadir Shah, who owned a business in Dubai , had several criminal cases against him.

He also worked as an informer, who knew senior officers from Delhi Police, stated a NDTV report.

