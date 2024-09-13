Gujarat: Food Poisoning Affects Over 100 Including 30 Children After Ganeshotsav Feast

(MENAFN- IANS) Jamnagar, Sep 13 (IANS) Over 100 people including 30 children were hospitalised following a feast during Ganeshotsav celebrations in Elgin Society, located in the Hapa area of Jamnagar.

The affected individuals were rushed to GG Hospital for urgent medical care, causing the Trauma Ward to be overwhelmed by patients.

The incident unfolded after Elgin Society residents consumed rice and potatoes during a Ganesh Pandal feast. Soon after, attendees reported symptoms like diarrhoea and vomiting, leading to widespread panic in the community. The food included modak, rice, and other sweets. The people who prepared the food are now being questioned.

“While some have recovered, there are several who are under observation. People of all age groups are affected by this food poisoning and are now admitted to the hospital. We ran out of hospital beds due to this inflow of patients from last night to today. This season, there have been patients earlier who were also affected by similar food poisoning,” a hospital staff shared.

Sources added:“Late last night in Jamnagar, around 100 people were affected by food poisoning after consuming spiced rice served as prasad at a Ganpati pandal in the Hapa area. Following symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting, all those affected, including children, were promptly taken to GG Hospital for treatment. The Ganesh aarti and celebration were followed by food for all society residents. We did not expect this at a Ganesh pandal. We suspect that the food was stale and contaminated. The worst part is children being admitted to hospital due to this.”

The hospital faced a surge of patients, with the situation so critical that two patients had to be treated on a single bed. Despite the initial chaos, most of the affected individuals are now reported to be recovering.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the food poisoning.