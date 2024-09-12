Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Provides Update On Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not for dissemination in the United States of America



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Diversified Holdings ("PDH" or the "Company") (TSXV:PDH) announces that, further to the Notice of Meeting dated August 9, 2024 regarding the Company's annual general and special meeting of (the " Meeting ") to be held on September 13, 2024 at 3:00PM (Vancouver time), shareholders of the Company are invited to virtually attend the Meeting by visiting the URL: meetnow.global/M2LDH9C.

The Company's Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and Form of Proxy in respect of the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at and were mailed to the Company's shareholders.

