EQB Inc. Provides Updated Dates For Q3 Dividend Payment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - EQB (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.C) ("EQB" or the "Company") announced today an update to its press release entitled "EQB announces 4% q/q and 24% y/y dividend increase bolstered by record Q3 adjusted revenue and with ROE continuing ahead of 15%+ target" which was issued on August 28, 2024 (the "Initial Press Release").

The Initial Press Release stated that the distribution of dividends for EQB's common shares and its Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 (the "Series 3 Preferred Shares") would be paid September 30, 2024, which is a statutory holiday being Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (the "Original Payment Date"). As such the Original Payment Date has been updated and will be September 27, 2024. The record date of September 13, 2024, and the dividend amount per share for both the common shares and the Series 3 Preferred Shares remain unchanged.

As announced in the Initial Press Release, EQB will redeem all outstanding Series 3 Preferred Shares on September 30, 2024. The redemption price will be paid on or before October 1, 2024, being the first banking day following the redemption date. Beneficial holders of Series 3 Preferred Shares should contact the financial institution, broker or other intermediary through which they hold these shares to confirm how they will receive their redemption proceeds.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Initial Press Release. These corrections do not change any other information reported in the Initial Press Release.

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.C) is a leading digital financial services company with $125 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at July 31, 2024). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger BankTM, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 670,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

Please visit href="" rel="nofollow" investorroo for more details.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect EQB Inc.'s current expectations about its future performance and capabilities. These statements are made based on assumptions and estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated. The statements are not guarantees of future performance. EQB does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under applicable securities laws.

Investor contact:

Mike Rizvanovic

Managing Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media contact:

Maggie Hall

Director, PR & Communications

[email protected]



437-214-2442

SOURCE EQB Inc.

