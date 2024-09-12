Brazil’S Agricultural Output Drops 2.3% Despite Record Grain Harvest

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's agricultural sector saw crop production value fall 2.3% to R$814.5 billion ($144.16 billion) in 2023, ending a six-year growth streak.



Despite this decline, the grain harvest reached a record-breaking 316.4 million tons, a 19.6% increase from the previous year. This paradox highlights the intricate nature of agricultural economics.



The total planted area expanded by 5.5%, covering 96.3 million hectares. This growth aligns with the trend observed in recent years, according to IBGE data.



Soybean, sugarcane, corn, cotton, and coffee topped the production value rankings. Soybean production increased by 0.4%, while sugarcane saw an 8.5% rise.







However, corn, coffee, and cotton experienced declines of 26.2%, 15.2%, and 9.0% respectively. These fluctuations reflect the volatile nature of agricultural markets.



Winicius Wagner, the research supervisor, attributed the record grain harvest to improved productivity and consistent area expansion. This trend has persisted for years, with annual growth rates of 4-5%.



Other crops also hit production records. These included peanuts, garlic, melon, and sorghum among temporary crops, and olives, rubber, yerba mate, and grapes among permanent crops.

Mato Grosso remained Brazil's agricultural powerhouse, generating R$153.5 billion ($27.17 billion) in production value. However, its share decreased to 18.8% due to lower soybean and corn prices.



São Paulo claimed the second spot with 13.8% of national production value, totaling R$112.5 billion ($19.91 billion). The state saw significant increases in sugarcane and orange production.



Paraná rose to third place, contributing 11.1% of the national production value. This surge was primarily due to recovery in soybean and corn production.



Minas Gerais, Brazil's leading coffee producer, slipped to fourth place. The state's production value fell by 7.2% to R$81 billion ($14.34 billion).



This agricultural rollercoaster ride underscores the sector's resilience and its crucial role in Brazil's economy. It also highlights the need for sustainable practices to ensure long-term stability.

