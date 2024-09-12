Residents Of TOT Of Kherson Region Complain About Medicines Of Poor Quality Imported By Russians - Prokudin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the TOT of Kherson region, people complain about the lack and quality of medicines imported by Russians.

This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Medical Administration, in an interview with Ukrinform

“The situation in the TOT remains extremely difficult. Now they complain about the lack of medicines and food, what the occupiers bring is of poor quality. Passportization is strictly enforced. If you don't have a Russian passport, you will be left without basic services, you may be deprived of parental rights and property. Doctors do not come to emergency calls for those who do not have a passport because they do not have health insurance,” Prokudin said.

He also said that since the school year has started, the occupiers have been checking families with children to see what program they are studying. Collaborators come accompanied by Russian military and threaten parents - they check gadgets to make sure there are no apps for studying in Ukrainian schools.

Prokudin also believes that there are no prospects for agriculture on the left bank without the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

As Ukrinform reported, in the fall of 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.