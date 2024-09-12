Codilar Partners With Tata Communications [Kaleyra] To Deliver Advanced Communication Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Codilar Technologies has announced a new partnership with Tata Communications [Kaleyra], a global cloud-based leader. This reinforces Codilar's position as a leading company that creates customized eCommerce solutions for B2B and B2C brands.



Tata Communications' strong presence in the GCC region will also ensure immediate access to a larger audience and more thorough local knowledge. Moreover, Kaleyra's world-class communications capabilities and Tata's immense and infrastructure will help Codilar serve clients better.



Kaleyra's advanced solutions, such as CPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service), CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service), and RCS (Rich Communication Services), and a joint go-to-market strategy with Tata focusing on lead sharing, commission models, and collaboration, will aid Codilar in providing many more benefits to their customers:



Enhanced Customer Experience: With this partnership, Codilar will be able to help clients deliver innovative, personalized responses that anticipate and address individual needs, enhance experiences, and reduce customer effort and time spent seeking assistance.



Operational Efficiency: Kaleyra's cutting-edge solutions will assist Codilar's clients in streamlining communication processes, saving time and resources, eliminating redundancy, and minimizing errors. Tata Communications' top-notch network infrastructure will ensure consistent superlative communication solutions.



Data-Driven Insights: Codilar's clients will be able to optimize marketing and retain customers by creating tailored campaigns that lead to higher engagement rates and better customer satisfaction and loyalty.



Scalability: The partnership will allow Codilar to help clients adapt to changes or growth in business as per market demands. Also, Tata Communications' wide-ranging portfolio of CPaaS, CCaaS, and RCS solutions will help Codilar provide a manifold range of services.



About Codilar:

Codilar Technologies, a leading enterprise-grade eCommerce solutions company, offers exceptional eCommerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands across boundaries. With a team of highly qualified developers and solution specialists, they provide outstanding digital experiences to clients by customizing solutions to fulfill their requirements.

Codilar excels in matching the right technology with the right client and helping brands achieve their eCommerce visions. They always strive to give unique, innovative, consistent performances and have many years of experience in delighting clients not only in India but also across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.



About Tata Communications [Kaleyra]:

Kaleyra is a CPaaS company that provides mobile communication services to e-commerce players, software companies, logistic enablers, retailers, financial institutions, healthcare providers, OTTs, and other large organizations worldwide. Their services include messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video calling, and chatbots. A trusted global multi-channel integrated communication services provider for enterprises, Kaleyra safely and securely manages billions of messages monthly, with over 1600 operator connections in more than 190 countries, including all tier-1 US carriers. Recently acquired by Tata Communications, Kaleyra's proficiency in technology, research & development, and engineering is unparalleled.



