Radisson Hotel Group Partners With Bengaluru Football Club, Reinforces Commitment To Sports Hospitality In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Radisson Hotel Group is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Bengaluru Club for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season. This collaboration marks a significant step in the Groups commitment to fostering sports hospitality in India and providing unparalleled hospitality experiences to and fans.



As part of the partnership, Radisson Hotel Group will provide exclusive hotel accommodation for the team in select destinations where they are traveling for their ISL matches. This ensures that the players have a comfortable and conducive environment to rest, recover, and focus on their performance. Bengaluru Football Club will represent the Group during their participation in the ISL tournament featuring the brand\'s logo on their jersey, signifying a seamless fusion of world-class hospitality with sports excellence.



Radisson Rewards members will enjoy exclusive perks including discounts on tickets and merchandise with added benefits enhancing the entire sports experience for the VIP members such as special access and seating options.



\"Partnering with Bengaluru Football Club is a significant milestone for Radisson Hotel Group as we continue to innovate and elevate the sports hospitality experience. This partnership complements our existing strategic initiatives, including our Sports Approved Program and our innovative hotel concept in Nathdwara, designed to meet the evolving needs of sports teams and enthusiasts. We will continue to explore new opportunities wherein we can create unique experiences while setting new standards in the sports ecosystem. said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group



Speaking on the partnership, Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer, Bengaluru Football Club said, \"We are delighted to team up with Radisson Hotel Group for the upcoming ISL season. The Groups commitment to enhancing the sports hospitality experience is refreshing and visionary, and one that aligns with what we believe in. Were certain this will be a successful collaboration that will benefit both the team and our fans.



To meet the unique needs of traveling teams, professional athletes, and managers, Radisson Hotel Group offers its industry-leading Sports Approved Program. This program includes a range of services and amenities designed to ensure a seamless and enjoyable stay for sportspeople. From accommodating specific dietary requirements and providing exclusive kitchen access for team chefs, to offering secure storage for equipment and private meeting spaces, Sports Approved hotels are tailored to support the success of traveling teams. The program currently includes eight Sports Approved hotels under the Radisson Blu and Radisson Red brands, strategically located near major sports stadiums across India, ensuring teams and fans are always close to the action.

