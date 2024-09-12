Falcon Wealth Planning Welcomes Financial Planner Steve Holdsworth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gabriel Shahin, President and FounderSEATTLE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Falcon Wealth Planning , a fee-only Registered Advisor (RIA), is pleased to announce the opening of its Seattle office, led by experienced Planner Steve Holdsworth, CFP®. With over 28 years of experience, Steve will bring Falcon's personalized financial planning services to individuals and families in the Pacific Northwest. His expertise includes creating customized financial plans that help clients make informed decisions about their money."What attracted me to Falcon Wealth Planning is that they do things the right way-putting clients first, without any hidden agendas. I'm ready to bring that level of trust and transparency to Seattle," said Steve Holdsworth."We couldn't be more excited to have Steve leading our Seattle office. He's got the experience and dedication that perfectly fits with what we believe in at Falcon-keeping things simple and transparent for the people we work with," said Gabriel Shahin, Founder & Principal of Falcon Wealth Planning.Steve holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance from The University of Texas at Arlington and an MBA in Financial & Estate Planning from The University of Dallas. He has also taught financial planning as an Adjunct Faculty member at Kaplan Financial.About Falcon Wealth PlanningFalcon Wealth Planning offers fee-only financial advice with a focus on honesty and transparency. By not taking commissions, we ensure that our advisors are able to give honest advice that is always aligned with your financial goals, not ours. Visit our website today at falconwealthplanning to take advantage of our free financial assessment.

