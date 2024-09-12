Investornewsbreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Partner With Five Healthcare Companies To Launch Proprietary Nursemagic(TM) Pilot Programs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a pioneering technology

company

specializing in the development and marketing of business-to-consumer (“B2C”) and business-to-business (“B2B”) artificial-intelligence (“AI”)-driven solutions, has launched pilot programs in five home agencies and skilled nursing facilities across the United States. According to the company, these companies and their franchises employ more than 30,000 individuals, who serve in a wide array of nursing roles.

“We anticipate very significant quarter-to-quarter revenue increases with NurseMagic,” said Amesite founder and CEO Dr. Ann Marie Sastry in the press release.“For less than 2% of the cost of wages, our technology can make this entire workforce at least 30% more productive, while simultaneously improving the quality of patient care. Considering the total wages in this sector are approximately $130 Billion annually, we view the revenue potential for Amesite to be significant. We also believe that our customers' risk will be reduced because of the quality and accuracy of the app in delivering requisite documentation and other guidance. Because of the efficiency of our systems, we believe that we can do so at highly attractive margins that enable sustained growth. The need for NurseMagic

is acute with high turnover, staffing shortages and unmet needs in home health care. We are addressing market pain directly with our proprietary technology.”

To view the full press release, visit

