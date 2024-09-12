Multi-Core Processor Global Market 2024 To Reach $191.46 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 16.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Multi-Core Processor Global Trends, Strategies, and Outlook by 2024-2033

Multi-Core Processor Market Trends, Strategies, and Outlook by 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The multi-core processor market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $91.47 billion in 2023 to $105.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to energy efficiency, gaming industry, environmental concerns, medical imaging, cost efficiency.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The multi-core processor market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $191.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to performance demands, server performance, cybersecurity, mobile devices, renewable resources.

Growth Driver Of The Multi-Core Processor Market

The increase in demand for smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the multi-core processor market going forward. A Smartphone refers to a handheld electronic gadget that furnishes a connection to a cellular network and the internet. Smartphones with multi-core processors are helpful for handling and executing tasks and can perform more and heavier apps simultaneously.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the multi-core processor market include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Apple Inc., Applied Micro Circuits Corporation, ARM Holdings PLC, Broadcom Inc., Cavium Inc., Intel Corporation.

Major companies operating in the multi-core processor market are developing innovative solutions such as 14th Generation desktop processors to enhance product offerings.

Segments:

1) By Type: Octa Core Processors, Hexa Core Processors, Quad Core Processors, Dual Core Processors

2) By Application: Computer, Smart Mobile Device, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, Energy, Healthcare, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the multi-core processor market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the multi-core processor market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Multi-Core Processor Market Definition

A multicore processor is an integrated circuit that has two or more processor cores attached that enable users to execute their core processes quickly. It is used to increase the performance of a system that is running concurrent applications and reduce power consumption.

Multi-Core Processor Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Multi-Core Processor Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on multi-core processor market size, multi-core processor market drivers and trends, multi-core processor market major players, multi-core processor competitors' revenues, multi-core processor market positioning, and multi-core processor market growth across geographies. The multi-core processor market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

