Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The single-chamber prefilled syringes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.74 billion in 2023 to $11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, patient-friendly drug administration, safety and ease of use, demand for precise drug dosing, regulatory approvals and guidelines.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The single-chamber prefilled syringes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $19.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to biologics and biosimilars in prefilled syringes, self-administration and home healthcare, pediatric and geriatric drug delivery, combination products with auto-injectors, regulatory emphasis on drug safety, telemedicine and remote monitoring.

Growth Driver Of The Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer are contributing to the growth of the single-chamber prefilled syringe market. Diabetes patients who require insulin therapy when medicines cannot control their blood glucose levels use the single-chamber prefilled syringe.

Major Players AndMarket Trends

Key players in the single-chamber prefilled syringes market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer Glass Inc., Schott AG, Catalent Inc., Nipro Medical Corporation.

Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing generic injectable medicines such as succinylcholine chloride injections to enhance their product offerings. Succinylcholine Chloride Injection is a pre-filled syringe, ready for direct intravenous or intramuscular dosing without the need for dilution during surgery and ventilation.

Segments:

1) By Type: Glass, Plastic

2) By Application: Vaccine Product, Biologic, Pharmaceutical Product

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading TheMarket

North America was the largest region in the single-chamber prefilled syringes market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the single-chamber prefilled syringes market share. The regions covered in the single-chamber prefilled syringes market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market Definition

Single-chamber prefilled syringes are types of syringes that come with the substance to be injected prefilled. These contain a single type of substance.

