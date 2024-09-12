Mixed Reality In Healthcare Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The mixed reality in healthcare market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.47 billion in 2023 to $0.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to enhanced medical training, patient education, rehabilitation and physical therapy, chronic disease management, reduced radiation exposure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The mixed reality in healthcare market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global health initiatives, regulatory frameworks, holographic telemedicine, workflow optimization, remote consultations.

Growth Driver Of The Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market

The increase in older population is expected to propel the growth of the mixed reality in healthcare market going forward. The elderly population refers to people aged 65 and over. The elderly population is prone to a number of diseases and ailments that require surgery. The use of mixed reality in surgery allows surgeons to visualise a patient's anatomy side by side with their MRI and CT scan data.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the mixed reality in healthcare market include Atheer Inc., Daqri Ltd., EchoPixel Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oculus Labs, HTC Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the mixed reality healthcare market are developing innovative products, such as a new module focused on basic life support. Basic Life Support uses mixed reality to simulate a person in need of CPR or a defibrillator. It is meant to be an option for instructors to remotely or in-person train first responders, providers, medical and nursing students, public safety professionals, and community members.

Segments:

1) By Device Types: AR Devices, VR Devices

2) By Component: Hardware, Software, Content and Application

3) By Application: Surgery and Surgery Simulation, Patient Care Management, Fitness Management, Medical Training and Education, Other Applications

4) By End-Users: Hospital, Surgical Centers and Medical Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Market

North America was the largest region in the mixed reality in healthcare market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the mixed reality in healthcare market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Mixed Reality in Healthcare Market Definition

Mixed reality in healthcare refers to a combination of augmented and virtual reality to experience a real-life environment using digital tools in the medical field to accelerate diagnoses, improve access to healthcare, reduce infection transmission, educate, and enhance outcomes.

Mixed Reality in Healthcare Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mixed Reality in Healthcare Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mixed reality in healthcare market size, mixed reality in healthcare market driversand trends, mixed reality in healthcare market major players, mixed reality in healthcare competitors' revenues, mixed reality in healthcare market positioning, and mixed reality in healthcare market growth across geographies. The mixed reality in healthcare market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

