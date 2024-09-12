(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OC/LEP (2024 Edition): Analysis by Type (Combination Contraceptives Pills, Progestin-only Pills), By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global OC/LEP market showcased growth at a CAGR of 4.59% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 16.30 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 22.95 Billion in 2030. The research report provides analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The global OC/LEP market has been experiencing significant growth. This expansion is driven by increasing awareness of family planning, rising demand for effective contraceptive methods, and greater accessibility to healthcare services. Low estrogen pills are favoured due to their reduced risk of side effects compared to traditional higher-dose pills, making them a preferred choice for many women seeking hormonal birth control options.

There is an increasing awareness about reproductive health and contraceptive options among women globally. Educational campaigns by governments and non-profit organizations have significantly contributed to the understanding of oral contraceptives, promoting their use as a reliable method of preventing unwanted pregnancies.

Additionally, Modern lifestyles and changing demographics, including delayed childbirth and an increase in the number of working women, have driven the demand for convenient and effective contraceptive methods. Oral contraceptives offer an easy-to-use solution that fits into the busy lives of modern women.

Moreover, Government policies supporting family planning and reproductive health have also played a crucial role. Subsidies and healthcare initiatives that make contraceptives more affordable and accessible are significant drivers of market growth.

Global OC/LEP Market: Historic and Forecast

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global OC/LEP Market: Global OC/LEP Market: Historic and Forecast



Unintended pregnancy and abortion rates, by region, 2015-2022

Global number of women of reproductive age contraceptive use and unmet need 1990 and 2021 (millions)

Contraceptive use (modern and traditional) and unmet need for family planning among women with a need for family planning, world and by region, 2021

Global OC/LEP Market: Dashboard

Global OC/LEP Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global OC/LEP Market: Market Value Assessment Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global OC/LEP Market

Global OC/LEP Market Segmentation: By Type



Global OC/LEP Market, By Type Overview

Global OC/LEP Market Attractiveness Index, By Type

Global OC/LEP Market Size, By Combination Contraceptives Pills, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global OC/LEP Market Size, By Progestin-only Pills, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global OC/LEP Market Segmentation: By Distribution Channel



Global OC/LEP Market, By Distribution Channel Overview

Global OC/LEP Market Attractiveness Index, By Distribution Channel

Global OC/LEP Market Size, By Hospital Pharmacies, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global OC/LEP Market Size, By Retail Pharmacies, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global OC/LEP Market Size, By Other Distribution Channels, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations



Personalized Solutions Male Oral Contraceptive

Competitive Positioning



Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix Market Share Analysis of OC/LEP Market

