OC/LEP (Oral Contraception, Low Dose Estrogen Progestin) Market Research 2024 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Novartis, Pfizer, Bayer, Merck, Teva, Abbvie, Viatris, And Cipla
9/12/2024 10:16:42 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OC/LEP market (2024 Edition): Analysis by Type (Combination Contraceptives Pills, Progestin-only Pills), By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global OC/LEP market showcased growth at a CAGR of 4.59% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 16.30 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 22.95 Billion in 2030. The research report provides analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.
The global OC/LEP market has been experiencing significant growth. This expansion is driven by increasing awareness of family planning, rising demand for effective contraceptive methods, and greater accessibility to healthcare services. Low estrogen pills are favoured due to their reduced risk of side effects compared to traditional higher-dose pills, making them a preferred choice for many women seeking hormonal birth control options.
There is an increasing awareness about reproductive health and contraceptive options among women globally. Educational campaigns by governments and non-profit organizations have significantly contributed to the understanding of oral contraceptives, promoting their use as a reliable method of preventing unwanted pregnancies.
Additionally, Modern lifestyles and changing demographics, including delayed childbirth and an increase in the number of working women, have driven the demand for convenient and effective contraceptive methods. Oral contraceptives offer an easy-to-use solution that fits into the busy lives of modern women.
Moreover, Government policies supporting family planning and reproductive health have also played a crucial role. Subsidies and healthcare initiatives that make contraceptives more affordable and accessible are significant drivers of market growth.
Global OC/LEP Market Segmentation: By Type
Global OC/LEP Market, By Type Overview Global OC/LEP Market Attractiveness Index, By Type Global OC/LEP Market Size, By Combination Contraceptives Pills, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global OC/LEP Market Size, By Progestin-only Pills, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)
Global OC/LEP Market Segmentation: By Distribution Channel
Global OC/LEP Market, By Distribution Channel Overview Global OC/LEP Market Attractiveness Index, By Distribution Channel Global OC/LEP Market Size, By Hospital Pharmacies, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global OC/LEP Market Size, By Retail Pharmacies, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global OC/LEP Market Size, By Other Distribution Channels, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)
Johnson & Johnson Sanofi Novartis Pfizer Bayer AG Merck & Co., Inc. Teva Pharmaceuticals Abbvie Viatris Cipla
