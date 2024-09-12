(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Introducing the new camera in the Leica M-System: Merging the classic charm of analog photography with cutting-edge digital workflow
TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Experience the legendary craftsmanship of the Leica M- System, a symbol of unparalleled "Made in Germany" quality. Since its debut in 1954, the Leica
rangefinder system has been the choice of the world's finest photographers, renowned for its exceptional image quality, intuitive handling, and enduring value. The Leica M continues to honor its iconic design, staying true to the commitment of focusing on the essentials without compromise. The same holds true for the latest addition to the M11 family:
the
Leica
M11-D.
By
omitting
a
display on
the
back,
photography
with
the
Leica
M11- D
focuses on the elementary aspects of pictorial design such as composition, aperture, shutter speed, and ISO. In place of the display, an easy to access ISO dial is showcased on the back of the camera. It offers exceptional customizability, modern connectivity and cutting-edge hardware-based authenticity technology, originally introduced into the camera market with the Leica M11-P
as Leica Content Credentials. With its clean lines, matt black painted, scratch resistant surfaces and the absence of the red Leica logo, the new Leica M11-D embodies
a sense of discreetness within
the timeless Leica product design.
Continue Reading
The New Leica M11-D
Leica M11-D Merging the classic charm of analog photography with cutting-edge digital workflow
The Leica M11-D enables images with a resolution of either 60, 36 or 18 MP. With a cache of 3 GB, continuous shooting of up to 5 pictures per second with 60 MP is possible. The internal memory of 256 GB provides ample space for one's images. In addition, the powerful battery makes sure that the Leica M11-D is always ready at the crucial moment. The new member of the particularly compact full-frame system lies comfortably in the hand. With just 19.05 ounces (incl. battery), it undercuts its predecessor by 4 ounces.
The
Leica M11-D is extremely convenient to use and adapts to personal preferences thanks to customizable function key assignment. As a M-Camera,
the
Leica
M11-D
also
offers
access to Leica M fixed focal lengths introduced since 1954. Paired with the full-frame BSI CMOS sensor featuring Triple Resolution Technology, which has been specifically designed for the
Leica M11 family, and an ISO range from native ISO 64 to ISO 50,000, the Leica M11-D delivers stunning images with impressive noise performance, even in low light.
While the Leica M11-D brings the analog experience into the digital realm, it does not
limit itself to just that. The new M-Camera offers seamless connectivity via Bluetooth and direct USB-C cable connection. As a certified
"Made for
iPhone® and
iPad®" product, it provides an exceptionally fast and easy connection
to iOS devices.
Furthermore, settings can be made with the Leica FOTOS app on the smartphone. This connection facilitates easy photo transfers, remote control and geotagging. Additionally, you can review and evaluate images in the Leica FOTOS app on iOS or Android devices independently
of
the
camera.
The
app
also
allows
for
adjustments
such
as
the
white
balance and
the
choice
between DNG
and
JPEG
file
formats. Once
saved
in
the
Leica FOTOS
app, these
settings are
permanently
adopted by
the
Leica
M11-D,
allowing you
to
customize
the camera to meet your specific needs.
Thanks to its dedicated hardware-based Leica Content Credentials technology, the new
Leica M11-D helps to protect the authenticity of digital images. The technology is based on the framework described by the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) and the open technical standard of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA). Thus, the authenticity of the pictures taken with the
Leica M11-D can be verified at any time using a freely
available tool
or
through
Alongside
the
new
Leica M11-D, two matching high-quality leather accessories are available. One is a
black
protector, specifically designed for the Leica M11-D with a cutout for the mechanical ISO dial on the camera's back. The other is a carrying strap
available in black and
cognac,
crafted from a
single piece of
leather, suitable for
all
M-Series cameras.
Looking toward the future, Leica is revamping its packaging, launching a new packaging concept
for
Leica
products with
the
Leica M11-D. Produced in Germany, the newly designed boxes are crafted almost entirely from natural paper.
The Leica M11-D will be available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store
and authorized dealers starting now. The retail price is $9,395.
Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography
Leica
Camera
AG is
an
international, premium
manufacturer
of cameras
and
sports
optics. The
legendary
reputation
of
the
Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal,
has
a
worldwide
network of
its
own
national
organizations
and
Leica
Retail Stores.
Please find
further information
at:
Nike Communications Inc. Email:
[email protected]
Phone: 201-995-0051
Internet: leica-camera
SOURCE Leica Camera USA
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN12092024003732001241ID1108666708
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.