(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Introducing the new camera in the Leica M-System: Merging the classic charm of analog photography with cutting-edge digital workflow

TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Experience the legendary craftsmanship of the Leica M- System, a symbol of unparalleled "Made in Germany" quality. Since its debut in 1954, the Leica

rangefinder system has been the choice of the world's finest photographers, renowned for its exceptional image quality, intuitive handling, and enduring value. The Leica M continues to honor its iconic design, staying true to the commitment of focusing on the essentials without compromise. The same holds true for the latest addition to the M11 family:

the

Leica

M11-D.

By

omitting

a

display on

the

back,

photography

with

the

Leica

M11- D

focuses on the elementary aspects of pictorial design such as composition, aperture, shutter speed, and ISO. In place of the display, an easy to access ISO dial is showcased on the back of the camera. It offers exceptional customizability, modern connectivity and cutting-edge hardware-based authenticity technology, originally introduced into the camera market with the Leica M11-P

as Leica Content Credentials. With its clean lines, matt black painted, scratch resistant surfaces and the absence of the red Leica logo, the new Leica M11-D embodies

a sense of discreetness within

the timeless Leica product design.

The New Leica M11-D

Leica M11-D Merging the classic charm of analog photography with cutting-edge digital workflow

Continue Reading

The Leica M11-D enables images with a resolution of either 60, 36 or 18 MP. With a cache of 3 GB, continuous shooting of up to 5 pictures per second with 60 MP is possible. The internal memory of 256 GB provides ample space for one's images. In addition, the powerful battery makes sure that the Leica M11-D is always ready at the crucial moment. The new member of the particularly compact full-frame system lies comfortably in the hand. With just 19.05 ounces (incl. battery), it undercuts its predecessor by 4 ounces.

The

Leica M11-D is extremely convenient to use and adapts to personal preferences thanks to customizable function key assignment. As a M-Camera,

the

Leica

M11-D

also

offers

access to Leica M fixed focal lengths introduced since 1954. Paired with the full-frame BSI CMOS sensor featuring Triple Resolution Technology, which has been specifically designed for the

Leica M11 family, and an ISO range from native ISO 64 to ISO 50,000, the Leica M11-D delivers stunning images with impressive noise performance, even in low light.

While the Leica M11-D brings the analog experience into the digital realm, it does not

limit itself to just that. The new M-Camera offers seamless connectivity via Bluetooth and direct USB-C cable connection. As a certified

"Made for

iPhone® and

iPad®" product, it provides an exceptionally fast and easy connection

to iOS devices.

Furthermore, settings can be made with the Leica FOTOS app on the smartphone. This connection facilitates easy photo transfers, remote control and geotagging. Additionally, you can review and evaluate images in the Leica FOTOS app on iOS or Android devices independently

of

the

camera.

The

app

also

allows

for

adjustments

such

as

the

white

balance and

the

choice

between DNG

and

JPEG

file

formats. Once

saved

in

the

Leica FOTOS

app, these

settings are

permanently

adopted by

the

Leica

M11-D,

allowing you

to

customize

the camera to meet your specific needs.

Thanks to its dedicated hardware-based Leica Content Credentials technology, the new

Leica M11-D helps to protect the authenticity of digital images. The technology is based on the framework described by the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) and the open technical standard of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA). Thus, the authenticity of the pictures taken with the

Leica M11-D can be verified at any time using a freely

available tool

or

through



Alongside

the

new

Leica M11-D, two matching high-quality leather accessories are available. One is a

black

protector, specifically designed for the Leica M11-D with a cutout for the mechanical ISO dial on the camera's back. The other is a carrying strap

available in black and

cognac,

crafted from a

single piece of

leather, suitable for

all

M-Series cameras.

Looking toward the future, Leica is revamping its packaging, launching a new packaging concept

for

Leica

products with

the

Leica M11-D. Produced in Germany, the newly designed boxes are crafted almost entirely from natural paper.

The Leica M11-D will be available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store

and authorized dealers starting now. The retail price is $9,395.

Leica Camera – A Partner for Photography

Leica

Camera

AG is

an

international, premium

manufacturer

of cameras

and

sports

optics. The

legendary

reputation

of

the

Leica brand is based on a long tradition of excellent quality, German craftsmanship and German industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral part of the brand's culture is the diversity of activities the company undertakes for the advancement of photography. In addition to the Leica Galleries and Leica Akademies spread around the world, there are the Leica Hall of Fame Award and, in particular, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), which is considered one of the most innovative sponsorship awards existing today. Furthermore, Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Hesse, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal,

has

a

worldwide

network of

its

own

national

organizations

and

Leica

Retail Stores.

Please find

further information

at:

Nike Communications Inc. Email:

[email protected]

Phone: 201-995-0051

Internet: leica-camera

SOURCE Leica Camera USA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED