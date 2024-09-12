Quin Breland Transitions To Senior Vice President, Shared Services At Vortex Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Vortex veteran relocating back to U.S. after successfully launching Vortex International division

Vortex Companies (Vortex) announced today that long-time Vortex stakeholder, Quin Breland, will be taking on a new role as its SVP, Shared Services after a successful three-year stint as the Managing Director for the then establishing Vortex Europe division. "Quin's background was a huge asset. He did an amazing job of getting Vortex Europe off the ground and bringing in the right resources for its continued growth," said Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies. "He made a lot of sacrifices for the good of the company and even moved his family, however, we're glad to have him back."

Several international acquisitions also took place during Breland's tenure, where he played a pivotal role in Vortex COO, Ryan Graham, will expand his role to include the continuous improvement and oversight of these international locations.

In his new role, Breland will oversee the Shared Services team, which includes Vortex's Safety, Human Resources, Marketing, Legal, Compliance, and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) divisions. He helps bridge the company's products and service divisions to maximize knowledge, equipment, logistics, and materials to streamline processes and be more responsive to Vortex's customer needs. "With a company growing as fast as ours, there is a tendency to work in silos," added Breland. "A large part of my job will be to level set these divisions and keep communication flowing in both directions."

An eight-year veteran at Vortex, Breland has held various roles, including General Counsel and Vice President of M&A. He also serves as Corporate Secretary, where he is responsible for corporate governance and compliance. Prior to joining Vortex, Quin was a shareholder at the law firm of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC. "Quin's legal background gives him a unique perspective and allows him to spot issues and solutions that others may not identify," added Vellano. "We're extremely fortunate to have his talents here at Vortex."

About Vortex

Vortex is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies. Through its products and services divisions, Vortex delivers a comprehensive suite of rehabilitation products, equipment, services, and field support to the municipal, industrial, and commercial marketplaces. This includes pipe and manhole lining systems; sewer robotics; mortars; epoxies and resin materials; installation equipment; contracting services, training, and field support.

Operating globally, Vortex is focused on providing customers a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless solutions and technical expertise, best suited for their project needs. For more information, go to vortexcompanies.

