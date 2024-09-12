BJP Lashes Out At Opposition, As Latter Questions CJI-PM Modi Meet Over Ganesh Chaturthi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Following Prime Narendra Modi's visit to Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud's residence, where he participated in Ganpati Puja, has sparked a debate in the country. In response to the criticisms from opposition parties regarding this meeting, the BJP retorted that the "issue at hand is not the meeting but the Ganpati Puja."

Addressing the at the BJP headquarters on Thursday, party National Spokesperson Sambit Patra reminded the opposition of the Iftar parties held during the UPA government's tenure.

He stated that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is from Maharashtra and had organised a Ganpati Puja at his home, naturally inviting several people.

He criticised those questioning the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice, saying that the focus should be on the Ganpati Puja, not the meeting.

He further recalled that during the UPA era, then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh used to host Iftar parties, which the Chief Justice of that time also attended.

"Did they not meet then? Didn't they sit at the same table and talk? That was also a festival (Iftar party), and this was also a festival (Ganpati Puja). So why object now? Why is there discrimination between these two festivals?" he questioned.

Patra also accused the opposition of playing politics over the Ganpati Puja, saying that PM Modi attended the puja at the CJI's invitation, but some people are politicising it.

He expressed surprise that when the Prime Minister meets the Chief Justice, there is an objection, but there is no objection when Rahul Gandhi meets Ilhan Omar, a known critic of India and a supporter of Pakistan.

"What do these people want? Do they want the pillars of democracy not to meet? Does attending an Aarti change the equations?" the BJP spokesperson questioned.

Criticising the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, along with the entire opposition alliance, Patra also mocked Rahul Gandhi for his recent slip-up while addressing the Indian diaspora in the US, where he struggled to explain what the 'A' in 'INDIA' bloc stands for before finally saying it meant 'Alliance'.

Patra sarcastically remarked that the 'A' in 'INDIA' stands for "Aparadh (crime), Appeasement, and Arrogance."

Commenting on the Himachal Pradesh incident, Patra condemned the lathi-charge on Hindus protesting against an illegal mosque.

He said that the brutality faced by Hindus, including women, in Himachal Pradesh is unacceptable.

"Lathi charges on Hindus and recharging illegal mosques will not work. The public is raising slogans to save Devbhoomi." Patra added that what is illegal must go, and the "mosque is illegal."

He also pointed out that even Congress ministers are questioning how so many Muslims have come to that region.

Patra further slammed the Congress government, saying that appeasement is at its peak and the behaviour towards Hindus in Himachal Pradesh is not an isolated incident.

He also took aim at West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee government and Abhishek Banerjee, highlighting a letter from a judge in Diamond Harbour who had written to the High Court regarding his security concerns. Patra urged the Supreme Court to take note of this serious issue.

Sambit Patra continued his attack on Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on reservations during his US trip and his meeting with an anti-India lawmaker. He said Rahul Gandhi's actions in America were "tantamount to treason."

He also assured that as long as the BJP is in power, "no one can touch the reservation system."

Responding to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's comments on PM Modi, the BJP spokesperson said, "As long as Rahul Gandhi is there, Congress cannot rise."

He also commented on the ongoing discussions in the JPC regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and cautioned against making inflammatory statements. Lastly, he criticised Congress, citing remarks made by former Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde during the Manmohan Singh government's tenure.