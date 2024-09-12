Futurristic Announces Expansion Into Metaverse Services And Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Indore, India – September 11, 2024 – Futurristic, a pioneering IT company known for its immersive tech solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its services into the rapidly growing Metaverse space. With the introduction of Metaverse services and solutions, including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), extended reality (XR), blockchain integration, and Vision Pro app development, the company is poised to reshape the future of digital engagement.



Immersive Tech at Its Best

Futurristic's latest expansion reflects its commitment to staying at the forefront of technology. The Metaverse services and solutions will empower businesses across industries to offer unparalleled user experiences. From immersive AR/VR game development to advanced blockchain solutions, Futurristic aims to provide businesses with innovative tools to transform their digital landscapes.



Services and Benefits

With a full spectrum of immersive services, Futurristic offers solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of businesses. These services include Vision Pro app development, enabling seamless, immersive collaboration experiences. Other key offerings such as AR and VR application development, Metaverse, Blockchain, Web AR, WebXR, AR/VR/XR game development, and Mobile-Web-Enterprise development are designed to increase user engagement, drive growth, and improve efficiency.



CEO's Perspective

“Our vision has always been to lead innovation in immersive technologies, and the Metaverse is the next step in realizing that vision,” said Amit Borkar, CEO of Futurristic.“By introducing cutting-edge solutions like Vision Pro app development, we're giving businesses the tools to thrive in this new, immersive world.”



About Futurristic

Founded in 2014, Futurristic is an industry leader in delivering immersive technology solutions. Specializing in Metaverse services and solutions, AR/VR development, and blockchain integration, Futurristic has established a reputation for pushing the boundaries of technology. Its commitment to innovation helps clients achieve digital transformation through creative and reliable solutions.



