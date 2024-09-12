EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Miscellaneous

LION E-Mobility AG: German Premium OEM starts High-Temperature Testing of LION LIGHT Battery after successful Track Tests

LION E-Mobility AG: German Premium OEM starts High-Temperature Testing of LION LIGHT Battery after successful Track Tests Zug (Switzerland), September 12, 2024 – LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading battery pack manufacturer specializing in e-mobility and energy storage solutions, provides an update on current tests with the LION LIGHT Battery featuring immersion cooling technology. The track tests of the 400 Volt Battery by a German premium OEM that LION announced on August 1, 2024, were completed successfully. Now, the project is advancing to the next phase: The premium OEM is beginning high-temperature drive testing of the LION LIGHT Battery. Additionally, LION is supplying its 800 Volt battery packs to the same OEM for evaluation of their real-world performance. Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG, stated :“The successful track tests and forthcoming high-temperature evaluations highlight our partner's confidence in our innovative cooling technology. The delivery of additional 800 Volt battery packs further solidifies our role as an innovator in high-performance battery solutions.”



About LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary

and industrial

applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is ideally positioned to address the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg. -p



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Kirchhoff Consult

