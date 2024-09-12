Freen To Showcase Small Wind Turbines At Windenergy Hamburg 2024, Proving Big Impact In A Small Package

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freen, leading developer and of Vertical-Axis Small Wind Turbines in Estonia, is excited to announce participation in the WindEnergy Hamburg 2024.

HAMBURG, GERMANY, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freen , leading developer and manufacturer of Vertical-Axis Small Wind Turbines in Estonia, is excited to announce participation in the world's premier wind fair, WindEnergy Hamburg 2024. This year, the event focuses heavily on offshore wind technologies, but Freen is set to make a strong case for the significant role small wind turbines can play in transforming the renewable energy landscape.WindEnergy Hamburg will bring together professionals from all over the world to showcase and discuss pioneering solutions in the wind energy sector. The whole value chain of planning and production, up to storage and sustainability, will be discussed for a comprehensive view of future wind power. While this year's event is focused mainly on offshore wind, Freen is positioning small wind turbines as a crucial and complementary solution to the challenges faced by the renewable energy sector.In the large-scale systems category, new and alternative solutions arise with Freen's Vertical-Axis Small Wind Turbines. These solutions are fit for both rural and remote areas, they offer a solution in urban settings, dense population centers, and businesses where traditional wind energy infrastructure is impractical. Freen products can solve some of the critical problems in the energy industry, including large urban carbon footprints, the need for energy independence, and climbing costs.For instance, the major benefits that small wind turbines would provide include: reducing the carbon footprint of cities with available clean energy options where large turbines are not practical; providing energy independence for businesses, manufacturers, and communities to be power producers rather than power consumers, therefore reducing dependency on other sources; saving in costs even in regions previously considered infeasible for wind energy use, such as areas that are densely populated or have restricted geographical features."We are excited to show the world how small wind turbines can play a key role in complementing large-scale wind farms, alongside other renewable energy systems. We believe that by integrating small wind into the energy mix, we can provide more flexible, sustainable solutions for urban centers, businesses, and communities alike," said Kate Samedova, Strategic Sales Executive at Freen.Freen invites attendees to WindEnergy Hamburg 2024 to learn how small wind turbines might be the next best bet in sustainable energy. With an increasing demand for decentralized solutions in reducing carbon emissions and reducing costs, Freen is committed to showing the industry that small wind is a powerful answer to the world's energy challenges.To schedule a meeting during the WindEnergy event in Hamburg, contactKate Samedova, Strategic Sales and Marketing Executive at Freen, by emailing ....For more information about Freen and its products, visit

Hleb Dens

FREEN

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.