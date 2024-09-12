عربي


FLEX LNG - Presentation At The Pareto Securities' 31St Energy Conference


9/12/2024 3:47:28 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO
Øystein Kalleklev will be presenting Flex LNG today at the 31st energyconference hosted by Pareto Securities. The presentation is attached hereto and is also available on our website.

For further information, please contact:

Knut Traaholt
Chief financial Officer
Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: [email protected]

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two -stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker FLNG.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4036438

The following files are available for download:

Flex LNG - Pareto Conference 31st Energy Conference

SOURCE Flex LNG

MENAFN12092024003732001241ID1108665257


PR Newswire

