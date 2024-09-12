FLEX LNG - Presentation At The Pareto Securities' 31St Energy Conference
Date
9/12/2024 3:47:28 AM
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO
Øystein Kalleklev will be presenting Flex LNG today at the 31st energy conference hosted by Pareto Securities. The presentation is attached hereto and is also available on our website.
For further information, please contact:
Knut Traaholt
Chief financial Officer
Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: [email protected]
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two -stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker FLNG.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
