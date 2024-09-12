Badtesting® Founder Highlights The Critical Role Of Risk Assessment In Software Development In Latest Xraised Interview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Xraised, a dedicated to spotlighting the innovators shaping the future of entrepreneurship, recently featured an insightful interview with Shak Schiff, the founder of BadTesting®, a pioneering software testing consultancy. The discussion centered on how BadTesting® specializes in identifying and mitigating the hidden risks that can threaten businesses, emphasizing the importance of continuous assessment to prevent costly mistakes and safeguard company reputations.

In the interview, Schiff explained,“At BadTesting®, our mission is to look for and test the bad stuff-the problems and risks that, if left unchecked, could bring significant harm to a business. Many companies mistakenly believe that once a website is launched, it no longer requires testing. In reality, live websites accumulate more issues because no one is monitoring them, and these issues can lead to lost revenue and dissatisfied clients.”

A Focused Approach on Problem Identification and Risk Mitigation

BadTesting® distinguishes itself by offering a comprehensive, assessment-driven approach to software testing that is designed to uncover issues before they escalate. Schiff provided a compelling example from a past project, highlighting the risks of neglecting continuous assessment:“We worked with a large D2C brand in e-commerce where their checkout process was malfunctioning exclusively on iPhones using Chrome and Safari. Without our intervention, this bug could have led to substantial revenue loss.”

Key Features of BadTesting®'s Risk-Focused Services:

●Thorough Website Assessments: These assessments include detailed browser testing for functionality and compatibility, ensuring coverage across desktop and mobile platforms. The focus is on identifying risks that can compromise the user experience.

●Systematic Testing: Involves rigorous link and asset verification, visual difference analysis, and overall system health checks to detect potential vulnerabilities.

●SEO and Security Audits: Ensuring that websites are not only secure but also optimized for search engines, helping businesses maintain a strong online presence.

●Comprehensive UX Analysis: Focused on design, functionality, and user experience evaluations to help businesses avoid the pitfalls that can lead to negative reviews and decreased customer satisfaction.

Innovative Methodologies that Set BadTesting® Apart

BadTesting®'s approach is tailored to each client's specific needs, avoiding the pitfalls of relying solely on automation tools that often miss critical issues.“We don't just generate endless test cases that slow down progress. Instead, we engage in exploratory testing that prioritizes finding and fixing actual problems, not just ticking boxes,” Schiff emphasized. This adaptive methodology allows BadTesting® to stay ahead of potential threats, ensuring that clients' digital products are not only functional but also resilient.

Preventing Business Risks Before They Manifest

One of the key takeaways from the interview was the emphasis on preventing problems before they arise. Schiff recounted how complacency and overconfidence in software development can lead to unforeseen dangers, such as focusing on misleading KPIs, over-relying on automated tools, and assuming that CTOs or project managers can handle thorough QA testing.“This mindset hurts both the product and the organization. By the time they realize their testing wasn't sufficient, it's often too late,” Schiff warned.

Proven Success in Risk Mitigation

BadTesting®'s track record speaks for itself, with many clients staying with the company for over a decade. Schiff shared,“One of our major successes was with a biotech company that recently got acquired for $27 billion. Our rigorous testing and risk assessment were critical in helping them deliver top-quality digital products, saving untold hours of development time and avoiding potential schedule delays.”

Generating Leads Through Risk Awareness

BadTesting®'s approach is not just about fixing issues but also about educating businesses on the importance of continuous testing and risk assessment. By identifying potential threats early, BadTesting® helps businesses avoid the catastrophic bugs that can tarnish their brand, reduce churn rates, and ultimately improve customer satisfaction. This proactive approach has proven to be a significant lead generator, as businesses recognize the value of protecting their digital assets.

Free Test Plan Template

Test planning, similar to a project plan, is crucial in all website testing approaches. For a free test plan template, email ... with the word "TEST" in the subject line or Direct Message Shak Schiff on LinkedIn .

For more insights from the interview and to learn how BadTesting® can help safeguard your business, follow this link.

About BadTesting®:

BadTesting® is a premier software testing consultancy headquartered in Austin, Texas. Focused on identifying and mitigating risks that can threaten business operations, BadTesting® ensures that software systems are robust, secure, and fully functional. Serving clients from tech startups to Fortune 500 companies, BadTesting® integrates seamlessly with stakeholders to eliminate defects and deliver top-quality digital products.

