Kuwait Crude Oil Drop 96 Cents Wed. To USD 72.15 Pb - KPC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil lost 96 cents during Wednesday's trading to reach USD 72.15 per barrel (pb) compared with USD 73.11 pb the day before, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.

Benchmark futures rose USD 1.42 to USD 70.61 pb and West Texas Intermediate gained USD 1.56 to USD 67.31 pb.

US information department said yesterday crude oil increased by 833,000 barrels to 419.1 million barrels last week.

The US environmental protection agency said 39 percent of crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico stopped yesterday after companies operating there evacuated their employees due to the approaching Francine hurricane. It said 49 percent of natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico stopped due to the hurricane. (end)

km













MENAFN12092024000071011013ID1108664999