Ganapati Procession Violence: Curfew In K’Taka Town, BJP Slams Cong Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Mandya (Karnataka), Sep 12 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Karnataka's Mandya district where two groups clashed after stones were allegedly pelted at the Ganapati idol immersion procession in Nagamangala town. Curfew was clamped in the town on Thursday and security has been beefed up in the region to avoid any acts of violence.

Union for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and Karnataka BJP have slammed the over violence and failure to maintain the law and order situation in the state. The BJP has expressed shock over the attack on the Hindu devotees in front of the station.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Thursday stated that during the Congress government rule once again the state has witnessed the atrocities of fanatic forces, disrupting the peace in Karnataka, which was once a garden of harmony for all communities.

“The incident that took place last night during the Ganesh immersion in Nagamangala, Mandya district, is highly condemnable and serves as yet another example of the collapse of law and order under Congress rule in the state. Even though a similar incident occurred during the Ganesh immersion in Nagamangala last year, the police failed to take any preventive measures this year, proving that the Congress government has completely failed.”

“The fact that Muslim fanatics, with premeditated intentions, disrupt the peaceful Ganesh immersion procession by creating riots, throwing stones and slippers at the public and police, exploding petrol bombs, and brandishing swords shows that these fundamentalists have no fear of the law in the state,” Ashoka slammed.

“Moreover, when people go to the police station seeking protection, these fanatics attack and oppress them, revealing the extent of encouragement and support these people having Taliban-like mindsets receive under the Congress government,” Ashoka stated.

The vote-bank politics, appeasement politics, and favouritism of the Karnataka Congress party and the state government are the direct reasons for the repeated occurrence of such incidents, he said.

“If these fanatic elements are not curtailed, there is no doubt that they could become terrorists in the future. I urge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara to immediately arrest those anti-social forces responsible for yesterday's riots and send a strong message that there is no place for jihadist mentality in Karnataka, a garden of peace for all communities,” he appealed.

Reacting to the incident that took place in the early hours of Thursday, Union Minister Kumaraswamy stated,“I strongly condemn the incident that took place during the Ganesh immersion in Nagamangala, Mandya district. The deliberate actions of a certain community targeting devotees who were peacefully participating in the Ganesh procession, by inciting riots, throwing stones and slippers at the public and police, exploding petrol bombs, and brandishing swords, are evidence of the failure of law and order in the town.”

The fact that the hooligans from this community attacked those who were peacefully protesting in front of the police station seeking protection raises questions about the current state of affairs. This also highlights the failure of the local police, he stated.

This heinous incident in Nagamangala is a result of the Karnataka Congress party and the state government's excessive appeasement of a particular community for political gains. Such appeasement and vote-bank politics must stop, or else bad days are not far away for the Congress party, he said.

“I earnestly appeal to the public to maintain peace. The government must immediately take steps to restore peace in the town. Furthermore, if the police use this incident as an excuse to intimidate leaders and workers of the opposition parties, it will not be tolerated,” Kumaraswamy stated.

IGP (Western Zone) M.B. Boralingaiah stated that, presently the details of the case could not be given.“We have to investigate and can't say anything now. Our priority is to control the situation and it is under control now. After this, we will find out who the mastermind is. We will collect evidence and miscreants will be dealt with. To instil confidence among people, our presence is ensured everywhere. We will continue our vigil.”

Two groups clashed in Karnataka's Mandya district on Wednesday night after stones were allegedly pelted at a Ganpati idol immersion procession in Nagamangala town. Some shops and vehicles were set afire following the incident.

According to sources, some youths were taking out a procession for Ganpati idol immersion and when they were passing near a dargah in the town, a few miscreants started pelting stones at them, which subsequently led to the clashes. Police have imposed restrictive orders in the area and are on high alert.

After the incident, people from the Hindu community staged a protest at the local police station, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the stone pelting.