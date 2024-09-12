US Announces Additional $700 Million Aid Package To Ukraine
9/12/2024 12:17:09 AM
The U.S. will provide Ukraine with $700 million in humanitarian
aid to support displaced Ukrainians, the energy grid in Ukraine,
and demining efforts, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken
announced in Kyiv on Sept. 11, Azernews reports,
citing Kyivindependent.
Blinken and U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in
Ukraine on Sept. 11 to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and other
top Ukrainian officials.
The U.S. will provide $325 million to help repair Ukraine's
energy infrastructure, which requires strengthening ahead of winter
and expectations of a renewed campaign of Russian strikes.
The package also includes $290 million in humanitarian aid,
which will support "millions of people in Ukraine and the
surrounding region who have been forced to flee their homes,"
Blinken said.
