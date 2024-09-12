Webrezpro Integrates Profitsword By Actabl

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WebRezPro Property Management System

Combined solution simplifies daily revenue reporting to save hoteliers time and maximize profits.

- Pritesh Patel, Director of Product Integrations at ActablCALGARY, CANADA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WebRezPro property management system (PMS) is pleased to announce an integration partnership with ProfitSword by Actabl , an industry-leading business intelligence for luxury hotels, hotel groups, and brands. This collaboration streamlines financial reporting, providing real-time insights that drive hotel revenue growth.Part of the Actabl hotel software suite, ProfitSword enables hoteliers to harness data from over 260 integrations, providing a consolidated view of revenue, forecasting, and productivity across departments and properties to improve operations and profits over the entire business. The integration with WebRezPro PMS streamlines daily revenue reporting, enhancing efficiency and data accuracy."By integrating ProfitSword by Actabl with WebRezPro, we're empowering hoteliers with a seamless solution that transforms raw data into actionable insights. This collaboration not only saves time but provides the financial clarity needed to make informed, strategic decisions that drive long-term success," said Pritesh Patel, Director of Product Integrations at Actabl.Through the integration, WebRezPro sends daily trial balance information, including account totals, ledger balances, and occupancy data, to ProfitSword for automated Income Journal reporting. The direct connection eliminates the need to manually enter data into ProfitSword, saving hours of work and reducing the risk of human error."Data analytics are key to business success, and we are thrilled to offer our clients direct integration with Actabl's specialist business intelligence platform," said Frank Verhagen, President and Founder of WebRezPro. "Our combined solution with ProfitSword not only improves operational effectiveness but helps hoteliers gain deeper insight into their business and make informed decisions to maximize performance."WebRezPro clients interested in learning more about this integration can contact their WebRezPro account executive for additional information.About ActablActabl is the leader in hospitality business intelligence, labor management, and hotel operations management software that provides actionable insights to above-property leaders and on-property leaders. Actabl brings together four powerful hospitality tech solutions to maximize profits for hotel operators. Actabl's integrated solutions include ProfitSword's business intelligence technology, Hotel Effectiveness' complete labor optimization, ALICE's hotel operations management platform, and Transcendent's advanced asset management and CapEx. With a global team of 300+ employees boasting over 1,000 years of combined hospitality experience, Actabl serves the technology needs of more than 12,000 properties in hospitality markets around the world.About WebRezProWebRezPro is a robust cloud-based property management system for independent lodging operators. The all-in-one solution saves hoteliers time and maximizes revenue with automated features that include online reservations, self check-in, seamless guest payments, housekeeping management, accounting, and advanced reporting. Committed to user-friendly, scalable software, industry-best data protection, and exceptional support, WebRezPro drives efficiency, guest satisfaction, and success for 2000+ properties in 45 countries. Launched in 2003, WebRezPro is a product of World Web Technologies Inc., an internet marketing and software company for tourism and hospitality since 1994. For more information, visit webrezpro .

Mike Berezowski

World Web Technologies Inc.

+1 800-221-3429

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.