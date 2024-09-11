Standard Motor Products Expands Ignition Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its industry-leading Ignition Coil program. Standard® and Blue Streak® offer more than 700 Coils, with new numbers added each month. Each Standard® and Blue Streak® Coil is subjected to extensive testing and product validation, and popular Blue Streak® by Standard® Ignition Coils are available in multi-packs for a complete coil service.

High OE failure rates have made ignition coils one of the largest underhood categories in the aftermarket. Blue Streak® by Standard® Coils are engineered with additional performance capabilities and design improvements, making them a better choice than OE coils, especially for older, high-mileage vehicles. More spark energy and a longer discharge duration help compensate for age and mileage, meaning the coil doesn't have to work as hard during normal driving conditions, allowing it to last longer.

When OE coils fail, technicians trust Standard® to deliver more reliable, longer-lasting Coils. Standard® evaluates the original part, identifies the OE issues, and corrects those problems to deliver improved reliability. For instance, ignition coils on the Ford 4.6L engine generate too much heat, leading to premature failure. To solve this issue, Blue Streak® by Standard® FD503 Ignition Coils were redesigned with two additional bobbin segments to better distribute the energy, resulting in less heat and a longer service life. Many popular OE coils use a two-piece design requiring an O-ring that breaks down over time, allowing moisture to enter the coil and cause failure. Standard® created a sealed, one-piece design that doesn't require an O-ring, eliminating the risk of moisture intrusion.

Anchored by Coils, Standard's Ignition program includes coverage with complete coverage for late-model import and domestic vehicles. Standard®-manufactured Coils are engineered at SMP's IATF 16949-certified facility in Bialystok, Poland and undergo extensive lab testing for spark energy, discharge duration, thermal shock, thermal cycling, and salt spray testing. Coils also undergo on-vehicle validation to ensure that they integrate correctly and match designed performance in all conditions and across the RPM range. In addition to the industry's leading Ignition Coil program, Standard® also offers a variety of related components, such as Ignition Coil Connectors, Coil-On-Boot Service Kits, Ignition Modules, Distributor Assemblies, Spark Plug Wire Sets and more for a complete ignition system service.

Recently released Standard® Coils introduce coverage for the 2023-21 Ford F-150, 2023-20 Subaru Legacy and Outback, and 2022-19 Mercedes-Benz cars and SUVs. Additional new coverage includes popular vehicles like the 2024-22 Volkswagen Jetta and Taos, 2024-23 Ford Super Duty trucks, and the 2020-15 Alfa Romeo 4C. Currently, fifteen Blue Streak® Ignition Coil Multipacks are available for popular vehicles, with additional applications in development.

"Our Ignition Coil program is the most comprehensive in the industry," said John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing at SMP. "We're dedicated to continuously expanding our coverage with Coils of the highest quality and best performance to meet the demands of professional technicians."

All new Standard® and Blue Streak® Ignition components are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand , and in electronic catalog providers.

