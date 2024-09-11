Hecate Energy Selects Bechtel To Deliver Sunfish Solar 2 Facility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bechtel to design and deliver inaugural project in Michigan

Hecate Energy has selected Bechtel to lead the design and of Sunfish Solar 2, the first project in its 1-gigawatt development in Calhoun County, Michigan. The Sunfish development will be one of the largest solar facilities in the state, playing a crucial role in supporting Michigan's commitment to generating 50% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

When completed in 2026, the Sunfish development will generate enough energy to power about 183,500 Michigan homes, significantly reducing reliance on fossil fuels. By offsetting nearly 1.5-million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, the facility's environmental impact will be equivalent to removing more than 300,000 passenger vehicles from the road each year.



Sunfish Solar 2 is a 360MW DC

facility, featuring 620,000 bifacial solar panels across 1,300 acres. This cutting-edge technology enables both sides of the panels to absorb sunlight, maximizing energy efficiency. Bechtel will utilize its award-winning digital delivery approach to design, construct, and commission the facility, leveraging autonomous technologies to enhance project delivery.

Construction is set to begin later this year, with Sunfish Solar 2 expected to create more than 350 construction jobs at peak, providing a boost to the local economy and workforce development in the region.

"We are proud to support Michigan's renewable energy goals with this milestone project, and to contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future, while also creating high-quality clean energy jobs," said Scott Austin, Bechtel's General Manager of Renewables & Clean Power.

"We are delighted to partner with Bechtel on Sunfish Solar 2. Bechtel brings more than 80-years of experience in delivering renewable energy projects and shares our commitment to a cleaner, greener future and long-term benefits for electricity consumers," said Fazli Qadir, Hecate Energy Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction.

Learn more about how Bechtel is partnering on projects that power communities around the world

.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact.

Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown

economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations.



About Hecate Energy

Headquartered in Chicago, Hecate Energy is a Hecate is a top-5 developer of renewable energy and storage projects. Founded in 2012 by a team of energy industry veterans with more than 25 years of collaboration, Hecate Energy is one of the largest stand-alone renewable energy developers in the United States today.

Currently, the company has a pipeline of over 48 GW, with over 125 projects across 10 power markets in North America. Over the last eight years, Hecate Energy has executed more than 36 power project transactions, totaling more than 6,500 MW of capacity.

Contact: Juliet Whitcombe | [email protected] | +44 (0) 791 772 2304

Contact: Ashley Accardo | [email protected] | 571-262-9796



