Saxon Hotel's New Look Embraces Modern African Creativity

Honoring the Past Through a Modern and Timeless Elegance: Saxon Hotel, Villas, and Spa Underwent a Transformation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Saxon Hotel, Villas, and Spa in Johannesburg announces a comprehensive refurbishment and transformation throughout several areas of the hotel. Guided by South African designer Nelson Kubheka, the refurb emphasizes the inclusivity and locality of the Saxon Hotel, Villas, and Spa, as the property reflects the cultural and artistic heritage of Johannesburg. Kubheka not only speaks to a new generation of artists, but brings a unique blend of African creativity to the luxury setting the Saxon is renowned for.About the DesignNelson Kubheka, founder of Ommni Design is the visionary behind these re-imagined spaces. With nearly a decade of experience in upscale interiors and spatial solutions across Africa, Nelson Kubheka brings a unique blend of expertise spanning conceptual design, technical documentation, and site implementation.His vision for the Saxon combines a fresh, modern African design ethos with a deep respect for the hotel's rich history. Through the integration of authentic and sustainable elements alongside contemporary touches, these redesigned spaces exude both longevity and luxury. The harmonious flow of the new designs seamlessly blends modern pieces with repurposed existing ones, creating versatile and functional areas that cater to diverse seating arrangements."Inclusive design has been a cornerstone of this project," explains Nelson Kubheka. "It underscores the significance of local craftsmanship and collaboration. By partnering closely with local contractors, furniture makers, tilers, and painters, we have woven together a cohesive narrative that exemplifies how diverse skills and disciplines can converge to breathe life into an idea. The result is a vibrant, elegant space that pays homage to the past while embracing the future.""With 24 years of storied history, the Saxon Hotel celebrates its legacy while embracing the future of hospitality. With the support of the Steyn Family, and the guidance of interior designer and founder of Ommni design, Nelson Kubheka, this transformation reflects the Saxon's steadfast commitment to excellence. Nelson's vision seamlessly integrates our rich heritage with contemporary luxury, ensuring each new space tells a story of sophistication and innovation. This evolution embodies their passion for delivering unparalleled hospitality, blending respect for our heritage with visionary design for the years ahead," remarks George Cohen, Managing Director of Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa.Showcasing Local Art and Modern African DesignThe Saxon is delighted to announce the curated selection of artwork that now graces the newly reimagined spaces, marking a significant milestone in their commitment to art and culture. Hand-picked from the prestigious Spier art collection, these pieces by renowned artists such as Samson Mnisi, Lisette Forsyth, and Qhama Maswana showcase the rich creativity and diversity of South African artistry. Each artwork has been thoughtfully chosen to complement the ambiance of the hotel, offering guests a visual journey through the talents that define the nation's cultural landscape. As a testament to our dedication to supporting local talent, these pieces will be updated quarterly, ensuring the spaces continually reflect the evolving narratives of South African art.Reception and FoyerGuests entering the renewed Saxon are now greeted by an all-new lobby lounge that epitomizes comfort and personalized service. The lobby lounge reflects a harmonious blend of contemporary aesthetics and timeless elegance and showcases a curated selection of local artwork, celebrating the vibrant creativity of South African artists. These pieces enrich the visual tapestry of the Saxon, offering guests a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the region.The Saxon has also relaunched its food and beverage experiences following meticulous planning and creative innovation. This exciting launch is complemented by the unveiling of the newly refurbished fine dining restaurant, Qunu, along with the Olive Bar, Piano Lounge and Terrace.A Culinary Renaissance at QunuQunu restaurant, a beloved culinary gem, has been reimagined to offer an exquisite dining journey that blends sophistication with innovation. Their team of culinary artisans, led by Executive Chef Matthew Foxon, has crafted a menu that honors South Africa's rich gastronomic heritage while embracing contemporary influences. Each dish is a masterpiece, featuring the finest locally sourced ingredients transformed into culinary works of art. The new restaurant design includes a variety of seating arrangements, featuring chic banquette-style options amongst the tables dressed in the finest white linens. The space is now bathed in natural light, complemented by atmospheric pendulum lights and clean design lines, creating a modern and inviting ambiance.Rediscover the Olive BarThe Saxon invites guests to step into a world of refined indulgence at the newly unveiled Olive Bar, which offers more than just drinks-it's an experience. The footprint of the bar space has doubled in size and includes a wrap around bar alongside intimate lounge nooks which beckon guests to unwind and enjoy a light meal or a pre-dinner drink in a setting that exudes sophistication and charm. The ambiance is enhanced by carefully curated details, including a striking bar display that adds a touch of elegance with highlights of light marble, complemented by bespoke light fittings that create a warm and inviting glow. Plush fabrics selected for the seats ensure comfort while maintaining an air of luxury. Glass stacking doors from the bar lead out onto the Terrace, offering magnificent views of warm African sunsets.Sophistication in the Piano LoungeMeticulously crafted to offer guests a sophisticated and inviting retreat. Nestled overlooking the Terrace and infinity pool, the Piano Lounge promises a serene setting where one can unwind and enjoy a light meal or hearty breakfast, or indulge in a decadent morning or afternoon tea experience. The thoughtful redesign features various seating styles to accommodate different preferences, ensuring comfort and relaxation for all guests.Experience the Renewed TerraceThe grand reopening of the renowned Terrace, now reimagined to offer a serene and stylish al fresco dining experience. Perfect for soaking in South Africa's stunning weather and breathtaking sunsets, the Terrace is an idyllic escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Guests will be enchanted by the views overlooking the pristine pool and lush gardens, creating a private sanctuary of tranquillity and elegance.

