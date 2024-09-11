Ambassadors For Hope Golf Tournament In Colorado Springs Benefits The Exodus Road's Anti-Trafficking Work

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and Colorado Group present the on September 16 at The Club at Flying Horse

- Laura Parker, The Exodus Road CEOCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group and Colorado Media Group are hosting the 2nd Annual Ambassadors for Hope Golf Tournament on September 16 at The Club at Flying Horse. The charity golf tournament will benefit the anti-trafficking work of The Exodus Road, a nonprofit organization with over a decade of experience combating human trafficking in Colorado and around the world.“Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group is honored to support The Exodus Road and their missions to eradicate human trafficking crimes domestically and abroad. This event isn't just another golf tournament, it's a chance to educate our local community and create true change for a safer Colorado Springs, a safer home for generations to come.”“Colorado Media Group is committed to creating widespread awareness of this often-overlooked crime, part of a $150 billion industry,” says Dirk Hobbs, CMG founder and executive publisher.“We've been proud to work with Exodus Road to promote their efforts via our media outlets to educate businesses and the community on how to help those trapped in abuse situations.”The Ambassadors for Hope Golf Tournament exists to disrupt the darkness of modern-day slavery, responding to the sobering reality that human trafficking impacts the Colorado community. Over 300,000 children are exploited in the United States each year. The average age when children are trafficked is between 11 and 14 years old. In 2020, the Colorado Springs local law enforcement task force conducted 180 investigations.“If you play golf and have ever wondered if there are simple ways to engage in the fight against trafficking and exploitation, we'd love to have you out for the tournament,” The Exodus Road's CEO Laura Parker says.“We're so grateful for the partnership of our sponsors and all the local community support for The Exodus Road. We're working to combat human trafficking and prevent digital exploitation throughout our city and state, and it's amazing to see so many leaders in Colorado Springs step up to join us.”Additional event sponsors include USI, KKTV News 11, FlatIron Steel, Valor Home Loans, Salem Media Group, El Pomar Foundation, Lahjavida and First Citizens Bank.The charity tournament is a four-person team event with proceeds from player registration directly benefiting The Exodus Road's work. Every registrant will enjoy a day on Colorado Springs' premier golf course while directly helping efforts to investigate and prevent human trafficking on Colorado's Front Range and beyond.You can learn more about the event at ambassadorsforhopecos .About Colorado Springs Orthopaedic GroupFounded in 1994, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group (CSOG) is the region's largest physician-owned orthopedic practice. Dedicated to enhancing the lives of our local community through use of the latest orthopedic innovations and providing every orthopedic service necessary under one roof. With 17 board certified surgeons specializing in all conditions from head to toe, CSOG is Southern Colorado's choice for Comprehensive Orthopedic care.About Colorado Media GroupColorado Media Group is the Pikes Peak region's most focused and integrated multimedia platform serving Colorado businesses and consumers. Working in television, digital, print, radio and film, CMG gives clients, readers, and listeners multiple avenues for content. NORTH magazine and The Southern Colorado Business Forum & Digest (The Digest) are the company's print products. Podcasts for each imprint are available on Spotify, iHeart, Apple and most streaming services.About The Exodus RoadThe Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable, and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners, and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers, and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of 2,600 survivors and the arrests of more than 1,300 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road's approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts.In training and education, The Exodus Road offers a suite of online and in-person curriculums, including: INFLUENCED, a curriculum equipping United States parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation; TraffickWatch Academy: Brazil, an online training curriculum specifically designed for law enforcement partners; and Equip and Empower, a human trafficking prevention education curriculum for at-risk youth in Thailand. Cumulatively, the organization has trained more than 44,000 officers and citizens through its educational curriculums.The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil, and in another undisclosed Latin American country. The nonprofit was founded in 2012 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and still calls the city home for its U.S. office.For additional information or to make a donation to help stop human trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road's website at .###

