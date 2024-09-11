Kuwait Nat'l Junior Handball Team Qualify To World Cup 2025

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's junior handball team qualified to the Junior after they grabbed a win (27-23) against Japan on Wednesday in the second round of the 10th Asian Championship and World Cup qualifiers, held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

Vice President of the Kuwait Handball Association, Shabib Al-Hajri told KUNA that this talented junior team had achieved their goal of qualifying to the World Cup, as he praised the young players for maintaining a high standard and strong performance throughout the tournament.

Thanks to this win, the Kuwaiti team secured their ticket to the Junior World Cup in Slovenia 2025, and will now play in the semifinals of the Asian Championship. (end)

