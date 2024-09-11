Furniture For Life Provides Valuable Insights, Benefits And Expert Tips With Used Massage Chairs Guide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) What You Need To Know About Used Massage Chairs

Being the first to own something brand new-clothing, a vehicle, a home, etc.-is a wonderful experience. However, as many people can attest, purchasing a used massage chair can be just as exciting. Choosing the right“brand new used chair” can deliver years of abiding satisfaction.

At Furniture For Life, we offer these brand new used chairs under our“factory certified” program. This name reflects that we go far beyond the casual or cursory inspection for these open-box massage chairs and offer massage chairs that will function as designed and provide many years of trouble-free enjoyment.

What exactly is involved in a product we sell earning the distinction of being a factory certified massage chair ? What are the benefits of purchasing a Furniture For Life factory certified massage chair? This article answers those important questions so you can decide how to pursue your purchase and enjoy 24/7/365 access to massage therapy in the comfort of your home or office.

Common Terms for Previously Used Massage Chairs

There are several ways to describe massage chairs that have been previously used. They include pre-owned massage chairs, refurbished massage chairs, second-hand massage chairs (sometimes written as“2nd hand massage chairs”), and open-box massage chairs.

Whichever term is applied, it can indicate any of the various ways that a massage chair has been used, including:



As a floor model for demonstrations

At an event (like a home show) By a consumer who returned the chair or traded it in for another model

When purchasing a previously used massage chair, you shouldn't hesitate to ask about its history. What tends to be more important is how the chair was evaluated after its prior use, but you're certainly entitled to all the information the seller has on the chair.



What“Factory Certification” by Furniture For Life Entails

At Furniture For Life, we take the factory certification of used massage chairs very seriously. There are a few reasons we do. First and foremost, we owe it to our customers to ensure every chair achieving that distinction is functionally perfect and meets our aesthetic standards. We prioritize customer satisfaction and want people who purchase from us to get years of reliable use from their massage chairs and to be proud to show them off proudly to family and friends.

The second reason we carefully inspect and validate the quality of any pre-owned massage chair is, frankly, that it reflects on our company. We take great pride in offering the best massage chairs on the market-whether new or used. We simply refuse to let a substandard chair slip through and tarnish our well-earned reputation for excellence in our products.

How do we ensure customer satisfaction and protect our standing as an industry leader? We achieve those goals by strictly adhering to our carefully developed 40-point Factory Certification Checklist.

Performed by factory-authorized technicians, these inspections include nine assessment categories:

Massage mechanismAir cellsPeripheral mechanisms (foot rollers, arm rollers, etc.)HeatAdditional features (Bluetooth, ionizer, USB ports, and others)RemoteAccessory box (items like the owner's manual, power cord, and others)Run testsDetailing (deep, thorough cleaning)

At the end of the exhaustive evaluation process, our experts give the chair a grade of A, B, or C. As noted above, every pre-owned massage chair we offer is functionally perfect. That aspect is non-negotiable.

The difference in grades comes down to appearance. An A-grade used massage chair is cosmetically like new. B-grade chairs have small blemishes that aren't visible unless you closely inspect the material. Chairs given a grade of C have noticeable imperfections and signs of wear.

Again, factory certified massage chairs with any of these grades are in excellent mechanical shape and capable of providing many years of faithful service.

Used Massage Chairs From Furniture For Life: Certified and Warrantied

One of the clearest indications of our commitment to offering the highest quality used massage chairs is that our factory certified products carry the same 3-year warranty as our new chairs. Consequently, you can purchase a pre-owned chair with confidence.

Our factory certified massage chairs also come in the original packaging and with all the standard accessories. So, other than the minor cosmetic flaws in B/C-grade chairs-which you may or may not notice-the experience of receiving a used chair is nearly identical to getting a new one.

Benefits of Purchasing a Used Massage Chair

If you have never considered buying a pre-owned massage chair from Furniture For Life, you might wonder why some people do. One reason is cost savings. Our factory certified chairs are priced lower than new chairs. Knowing that they have been thoroughly tested and deemed functionally perfect, you might choose to capitalize on the cost-effectiveness of a used chair.

Also, some customers view purchasing a pre-owned chair as a“greener” alternative. They appreciate that a used chair's environmental footprint from production and shipping is shared over two“lives.” Especially when combined with the lower cost, a pre-owned chair's reduced ecological impact can be a critical factor in a shopper's decision-making process.

Let the Buyer Beware (When Purchasing Elsewhere)

The Latin phrase“caveat emptor ,” which translates to“let the buyer beware,” is an important one to keep in mind when shopping for used massage chairs. Despite the rigorous nature of our factory certification process, we encourage shoppers to do their“due diligence” even at our showrooms.

However, that age-old advice is especially warranted if you shop for a used massage chair elsewhere. Not every provider has or follows a detailed inspection process. They may simply clean up an old massage chair and offer it for sale.

To protect yourself, you should ask questions like:



How do you define“open box” when referring to massage chairs?

Have you thoroughly assessed this chair I'm considering for functional and cosmetic issues?

Does this chair have all the original factory parts? Will you provide the chair in its original packaging and with all the accessories?

If the seller doesn't answer these and related questions to your satisfaction, you should ask another provider-like Furniture For Life. Our responses will put your mind at ease about your purchase.

Learn About Massage Chairs at a Furniture For Life Showroom

Whether you opt to buy a new or used massage chair, it is essential that you find the right massage chair for you. The best way to do that is to try several different models at a Furniture For Life showroom .

When you visit a showroom, you can take advantage of the product knowledge of our friendly Comfort Consultants. Their goal isn't to sell you a massage chair but to learn about your wants and needs so they can recommend the chair or chairs that can best meet them.

After learning about what you are looking for in a massage chair (relaxation, accelerated post-workout recovery, etc.), they develop a list of chairs likely to provide the desired experience. Then, they walk you through informative, unhurried“test drives” of the chairs, explaining their functionality, the quality of their design and construction, and other important factors.

If you decide to make a purchase, they help you with that. If you prefer to sleep on what you've learned, they are happy to assist you on your next visit.

Your ideal new or used massage chair is waiting for you at Furniture For Life. We look forward to seeing you when you're ready to experience it!

