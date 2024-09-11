Biomednewsbreaks Astiva Health Notes 'Outstanding Expansion' In 2024, Projects 'Substantial' Growth For 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astiva , a fast-growing Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (“MAPD”) health plan dedicated to reshaping personalized and comprehensive healthcare, is forecasting membership growth for 2025. This year the company has seen“outstanding expansion,” and based on that growth, Astiva Health anticipates have an additional 7,000 members join its unique, personalized plan membership in the upcoming year. According to the announcement, those numbers would represent a substantial 70% increase over its current membership base.

“We are thrilled to continue building on the momentum we've achieved this year,” said Astiva Health cofounder and CEO Dr. Tri T. Nguyen in the press release.“Our growth is a testament to the value our culturally aware, personalized healthcare model brings to our members. As we project adding another 7,000 members in 2025, we are committed to expanding our services and enhancing the quality of care we provide.”

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a fast-growing MAPD health plan committed to redefining personalized and comprehensive healthcare standards. With a mission to elevate the well-being of individuals, Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet the unique needs of its members. The organization prioritizes a culturally responsive approach to healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials and educational resources. Astiva Health's dedication to serving the underserved population fulfills a critical societal need and also positions the company to tap into a market segment with significant growth potential. By addressing the diverse healthcare needs of its members, Astiva Health aims to create lasting relationships and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities it serves. For more information about the company, visit

