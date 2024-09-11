GAF Starts Production At New TPO Plant In Valdosta, Georgia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New expands footprint in Georgia and increases commercial roofing capacity nationwide

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF , a Standard Industries company and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, today announced the start of production of its thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) commercial roofing products at its newest in Valdosta, Georgia.

"GAF is committed to providing best-in-class service to our customers, and the addition of the Valdosta TPO plant in Georgia enhances our existing network, ensuring that our commercial roofing customers get the products they need when required," said John Altmeyer, CEO of GAF. "This world-class facility brings dozens of advanced manufacturing, logistics and engineering jobs to the area."

Since construction began

on the new 425,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility, the GAF-Valdosta team has committed to becoming an impactful member of the community, supporting local nonprofits in the Valdosta-Lowndes area through donations and volunteer efforts, including Habitat for Humanity of Valdosta, Second Harvest of South Georgia, and the Greater Valdosta United Way.

"We're excited to get to work and start delivering for the industry and Valdosta community," said Daniel Duston, Plant Manager, GAF-Valdosta. "The community has welcomed us with open arms, and we are dedicated to continuing to support the city and its residents in meaningful ways."

The Valdosta plant joins the company's other TPO operations in New Columbia, Pennsylvania; Mount Vernon, Indiana; Gainesville, Texas; and Cedar City, Utah and adds to GAF's Georgia operations in Savannah, Statesboro, and Cumming.

About GAF

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at .

Contact:

Joe Perri

[email protected]

SOURCE GAF

