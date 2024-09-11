Wild Horse Documentary Begins Production, Partners With North Dakota's Click Content Studios Of Forum Communications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Documentary on Wild Horses of Theodore Roosevelt National Park Enters Production, Partners with North Dakota's Click Content Studios part of Forum Communications

Set for release in 2026, the documentary is more than a survival story-it's a testament to the unbreakable spirit of North Dakota's last wild horse herd.

- Jamie Baldanza, DirectorFARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A compelling new documentary about the wild horses of Theodore Roosevelt National Park has officially entered production, spearheaded by Wild Lands Wild Horses (WLWH). Co-created by WLWH founders Deb Lee Carson and Jamie Baldanza, with Jamie directing and Deb writing, the film has already garnered significant attention. Its recent partnership with North Dakota-based Click Content Studios, part of Forum Communications, highlights the project's commitment to honoring the spirit and heritage of the region.Set for release in 2026, the documentary is more than just a survival story-it's a powerful testament to the untamed freedom and unbreakable will of North Dakota's last wild horse herd. The film will weave together the rich history and heritage of the rugged Badlands, delving into the political struggles and human encroachment that have shaped the area and threatened the wild horses that call it home. It aims to ignite a crucial conversation about preserving the herd, highlighting their vital role in the living history of North Dakota and America.“It was essential for us to partner with a North Dakota-based production company to honor the true essence of this story,” said Jamie Baldanza, director of the documentary.“By collaborating with Click Content Studios, we're ensuring that the voices of these wild horses resonate authentically from the heart of where their story unfolds.”“This is more than just a film; it's a call to action to protect a vital piece of our natural and cultural heritage,” said Jim Manney, Click Content Studios managing director.“We aim to capture the story with the authenticity and care it deserves, ensuring their legacy is preserved for all to see.”About Click Content Studios:Click Content Studios is a premier video production company based in Fargo, North Dakota, specializing in high-quality, regionally-focused content. Renowned for its work on Tankhouse, a dynamic film that explores the quirky, competitive world of performance art in a small town, the studio has also produced several acclaimed documentaries available on streaming platforms worldwide. As a division of Forum Communications Co., North Dakota's leading media company, Click plays a pivotal role in elevating local stories to national and international audiences.About Wild Lands Wild Horses:Wild Lands Wild Horses is dedicated to producing documentaries that highlight critical animal and environmental causes. Led by Jamie Baldanza and Deb Lee Carson, the nonprofit organization strives to create films and content that not only inform but also inspire audiences to take action.For more information or to request interviews, please contact:

Jamie Baldanza

Wild Lands Wild Horses Fund Corp

+ +1 732-241-5027

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.