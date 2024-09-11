Blockboard CEO Matt Wasserlauf Wins Digiday's Founder Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blockboard , the outcomes-based programmatic advertising platform, today announced that Digiday has named CEO and Co-Founder Matt Wasserlauf“Founder of the Year” in its annual Award program. This recognition highlights Wasserlauf's pioneering leadership in the ad tech industry, where he has driven the innovative use of blockchain and AI to combat ad fraud, enhance targeting, and improve advertiser campaign performance.The win builds on Blockboard's earlier success as a finalist in three additional categories, including Best Sustainable Platform, Best Buy-Side Programmatic Platform, and Best Attribution Tool. The collective recognition underscores Blockboard's commitment to continuous innovation in ad tech efficiency and sustainability."I am thrilled to receive this honor from Digiday, which affirms that our approach isn't just innovative but also effective in driving real business outcomes for our clients and having a positive impact on our communities and world as a whole," said Matt Wasserlauf, CEO and Co-Founder, Blockboard. "We've been laser-focused on building, launching, and refining our one-of-a-kind technology solution that uses blockchain and AI to deliver precise real-time targeting for our clients' ad campaigns. Recognitions like this further fuel our passion to keep leveling up our offering."The Digiday Technology Awards recognizes the technology modernizing media and marketing. This year's winners were selected based on their ability to empower advertisers and publishers to provide more personalized campaigns across multiple channels, resulting in stronger targeting, enhanced customer experiences, and increased returns.Blockboard's award-winning platform harnesses the Power of Two: the waste-free protection of blockchain combined with the intelligent capabilities of AI. This unique fusion, embodied in the platform's BlockAI feature, delivers unmatched transparency and efficiency in digital ad spending. The company remains committed to reducing ad fraud and waste across the advertising ecosystem, ensuring that every ad view is verified and valuable and drives bottom-line business results.About BlockboardBlockboard is a New York City-based, outcomes-driven programmatic advertising platform that leverages the combined power of blockchain and artificial intelligence to deliver unparalleled transparency, efficiency, and success in digital ad spending. Committed to reducing ad fraud and waste across the advertising ecosystem, Blockboard ensures that every ad view is verified and valuable, providing real views by real people. With innovative solutions like BlockAI, Blockboard offers targeted ad placements, refined audience segments, real-time data assessments, and customer journey analysis to optimize campaign performance and maximize ROI. For more information, visit /

