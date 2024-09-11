The World's First Autologous Fat-Derived Stem Cell Therapy Of Alzheimer's Via Intracranial Injection To Start In Japan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- -Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute's affiliate hospital, Shinjuku Clinic, approved for Japanese post-production

-Stem cells expected to be delivered directly to the brain and spinal cord, further enhancing therapeutic effects



Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute (Director Jeong Chan Ra) jointly run by Nature Cell and R Bio, announced on September 10th that a regenerative medical to treat Alzheimer's by simultaneously administering autologous fat-derived stem cells cultured with patented technology into the spinal cavity and intravenously has been approved by Japan's Ministry of Health and Welfare. This treatment will be available at Shinjuku Clinic in Tokyo starting in October.



This is the first commercialization of Alzheimer's disease autologous stem cell treatment technology through intracranial administration by domestic researchers in history. The approval of this treatment technology is based on Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute's stem cell culture technology approach.



As stem cells vary greatly in safety and effectiveness depending on the culture method, thorough quality control is also critical. Due to its high safety and quality, Biostar's stem cell culture and treatment technology can also be used to treat Alzheimer's through intracardial administration.



According to the approved treatment protocol, stem cells extracted from the patient's own autologous fat are cultured, followed by a combination of intravenous and intracranial administration. This administration is carried out five to ten times, at a dose of 200-300 million stem cells per session every 2 to 6 weeks. In particular, the intracranial spinal procedure is expected to further enhance therapeutic effects as it allows stem cells to be delivered directly to the brain and spinal cord.



“There are about 50 million patients with Alzheimer's disease worldwide. This approval and treatment for Alzheimer's disease will give patients new hope, and intracardial procedures will introduce the possibility of the application to other brain diseases in the future,” stated Dr. Jeong Chan Ra, director of Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute.



On the other hand, in April 2018, Trinity Fukuoka Clinic received post-production approval for treatment of Alzheimer's disease intravenously using Biostar Stem Cell Research Institute's technology. A significant number of patients have been continuously treated at Trinity Fukuoka Clinic. In addition, the concurrent, approved treatment of intra-spinal administration, which is expected to optimize the therapeutic effect, is expected to treat a greater number of patients with Alzheimer's disease.

Biostar StemCell Research Institute

Stemcell Bio, Inc.

+1 424-227-9568

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.