NMAC Brings The U.S. Conference On HIV/AIDS To New Orleans To Highlight Health Inequities And Uplift Local Organizations

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow in New Orleans, NMAC (formerly known as the National Minority Council), will open its annual United States on HIV/AIDS (USCHA) - the nation's largest domestic convening of people living with and impacted by HIV, workforce, government, industry, and intersectional allies, to advance programs, policies, and skill building. As a 37-year old national organization that“leads with race” to end the epidemic among communities of color in the United States, NMAC is bringing USCHA to the south this year to highlight the region's systemic inequities resulting in over half the nation's new HIV cases concentrated among Black communities in the region. The conference will also begin urgent conversations about mitigating the HIV impact on Latino gay men, and showcase southern organizations and leaders leading the work. This year's theme, Southern Joy, aims to create a safe space to celebrate and energize those working in the fields of public health and social justice.“Bringing USCHA to New Orleans is intentional. First, it is a recognition that we cannot halt new HIV cases among Black and Latinx communities in the south without increasing access to biomedical interventions that are proven to either prevent or treat HIV. USCHA is also a celebration of the southern joy instilled in people, organizations, and partnerships in this part of our country that continue to resist systemic challenges. The conference is a continuously expanding table that NMAC has built over the years that seats all the stakeholders who play a role in protecting people living and aging with HIV as well as those at risk for acquiring HIV," said Harold Phillips, Deputy Director of Programs, NMAC.Note: Conference registration has closed but members of the media may attend by registering for a media pass through press contacts below.About NMAC: Formerly known as the National Minority AIDS Council, NMAC is a 37-year old community organization that“leads with race” as the only sustainable way to end the HIV epidemic in the United States. We offer programs for leadership development and workforce capacity building, policy and advocacy efforts, and a range of national events to support people of color impacted by HIV. We host the Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit - the nation's largest gathering focused on PrEP for HIV prevention and the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS - the nation's largest gathering for community building and advocacy mobilization.Press Contacts: NMACPavni Guharoy, Acting Director of Communications, NMAC... or 240 372 8394Karen Addis, Media Consultant, NMAC... or 301 787 2394

