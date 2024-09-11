FlixBus, Europe’s Largest Intercity Bus Service, Partners with AbhiBus to Expand its Reach in India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 10th September 2024: AbhiBus (ixigo bus business), India’s leading bus ticketing platform has onboarded FlixBus, Europe’s largest intercity bus service to bring a new standard of bus travel to the country. With FlixBus tickets now available on AbhiBus, users can seamlessly book premium bus journeys across India starting at just Rs.99.

After launching earlier this year on popular routes in North India, FlixBus has recently expanded its services in South India, now connecting major cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The company’s next phase of growth will extend to cities like Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirupati, and Vijayawada, aiming to capitalize on AbhiBus’s extensive reach in South Indian markets and its technological expertise.

This collaboration is set to elevate the travel experience for Indian passengers, offering high-quality services, modern amenities like spacious seating, and punctual schedules - all at an affordable price. By integrating with AbhiBus, FlixBus ensures that passengers can easily browse routes, compare prices, and book tickets through an enhanced, user-friendly interface.

Rohit Sharma, COO of AbhiBus, shared his thoughts on the strategic partnership: "This partnership reflects the shared ambition of FlixBus and AbhiBus to revolutionize intercity travel in India by providing high-quality, yet affordable bus services. By combining FlixBus's premium offerings with our intuitive and user-friendly platform, we’re elevating the travel experience for Indian passengers. Moreover, FlixBus's strong commitment to sustainability makes this collaboration a perfect choice for eco-conscious travellers, offering greener, more environmentally responsible travel options without compromising on comfort or convenience.”

Surya Khurana, Managing Director of FlixBus India, added, “FlixBus is renowned for its modern, comfortable buses and unwavering commitment to encouraging shared travel. We are excited to join forces with AbhiBus, leveraging its strong foothold in South India to expand our reach into new regions. As part of our recent South India expansion, we have launched 6 new routes as inaugural connections in the region connecting 33 cities, further driving our growth. Together, we aim to offer Indian passengers convenient and affordable travel solutions that prioritize both comfort and sustainability.”





