Expo Sharjah and SBWC sign cooperation agreement to boost women entrepreneurs’ participation in the Centre’s exhibitions

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, September 11, 2024

The Expo Centre Sharjah has signed a cooperation agreement with the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) to enhance the Council’s members’ engagement in specialized exhibitions hosted by the Centre.

The agreement aims to amplify joint efforts in key areas, with a focus on advancing the role of the exhibition and events sector in supporting and empowering women entrepreneurs. It seeks to help Sharjah businesswomen develop and promote their projects and ventures, driving sustainable growth to their businesses and fulfilling their professional aspirations within the emirate and the UAE's economic sphere.

The signing ceremony took place at Expo Centre Sharjah’s headquarters, where HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and HE Maryam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of SBWC, formalized the agreement in the presence of key officials from both sides.

Speaking on the occasion, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa emphasized that the cooperation agreement between Expo Centre Sharjah and SBWC underscores the strategic partnership between the two parties.

He highlighted the Centre’s commitment to enhancing the exhibition sector’s role in promoting entrepreneurship and supporting women in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), aligning with the UAE’s vision to advance this vital sector.

Al Midfa affirmed that Expo Centre Sharjah is committed to delivering all necessary organizational support, incentives and facilitations to women entrepreneurs. This effort is designed to boost their active involvement in the Centre’s diverse range of specialized exhibitions, covering multiple economic, commercial, and cultural sectors, thereby creating valuable opportunities for businesswomen across various industries.

For her part, HE Maryam Bin Al Shaikh stressed that the partnership with Expo Sharjah provides SBWC’s members with valuable opportunities to engage prominently in major international and local events hosted by the Centre.

She noted that this partnership addresses one of the biggest challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in the UAE and the region at large, which is gaining access to platforms that support their businesses and showcase their specialized projects. This is particularly crucial for sectors where growth depends on international collaboration and cooperative efforts.

HE Maryam Bin Al Shaikh said: “Sharjah Business Women Council spares no effort to launch new initiatives and embrace projects and agreements that foster the growth of its members, including innovative and leading entrepreneurs. Over the past years, these efforts have expanded our network with major international and local exhibitions and events, further enhancing the success of our members in their own businesses and careers”.

“We extend our thanks and appreciation to Expo Centre Sharjah for its collaboration and ongoing support, which drives the emirate’s comprehensive and sustainable development. Emirati women actively play a crucial role in achieving Sharjah’s strategic objectives and aspirations across all levels”, she added.





