Scindia School Celebrates Teacher's Day with Enthusiasm and Appreciation

(MENAFN- PR Pundit) Gwalior, 9 September 2024 — Scindia School proudly celebrated Teacher's Day today with a series of events that honoured the dedication and achievements of both students and teachers. The day commenced with a prayer meeting led by the Senior School Prefect, setting a reflective and respectful tone for the occasion.



Following the prayer session, the school's staff recognized the students significant contributions over the past academic year, particularly in social service and adventure activities. Students were awarded citations and mementos for their exceptional efforts, which included cycling, mountaineering, and trekking, as well as impactful social service projects such as the construction of an activity room for local schools in Ladakh and Spiti Valley.



In a meaningful gesture of appreciation, Class 12 students visited various classes to teach and engage with their peers, reflecting their commitment to the educational community. Gifts were presented to all teachers as a token of gratitude, followed by an array of games organized by students to entertain and celebrate their mentors.



The day also saw teachers participating in a sapling planting activity at Gwalior Fort, symbolizing growth and the nurturing spirit of education. The evening culminated in a vibrant cultural program, where students showcased their talents through songs and music, adding a festive flair to the day's celebrations.



Principal Mr. Ajay Singh, Vice Principal Ms. Smita Chaturvedi, Bursar Colonel (R) D.K. Farshwal, Activity Incharge Mr. Dhirendra Sharma, Head of Information Technology Mr. Rajkumar Kapoor, along with the entire faculty and student body, were present to partake in and witness the joyous and meaningful festivities.





MENAFN11092024005100011610ID1108662322