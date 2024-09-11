WOW! And Augusta Greenjackets Honor Outstanding Educators In The Greater CSRA Community Throughout 2024 Milb Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Broadband leader provides ongoing support to educators and students in the area with the Teacher of the Month Award and Stuff the Bus Annual School Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW ), a leading broadband services provider, and the Augusta GreenJackets , the Carolina League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, today announced another successful MiLB season honoring the teachers of the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) through the WOW! Teacher of the Month Award . For the seventh year in a row, students, parents or family members nominated outstanding teachers in the area who go above and beyond to create a positive education experience. WOW! also participated in this year's Stuff the Bus Annual School Supply Drive , benefiting the United Way of the CSRA.



WOW! is a proud supporter of the CSRA community, powering the GreenJackets' stadium, SRP Park, with internet, phone and TV services. During home games at SRP Park, WOW! honored five teachers with the Teacher of the Month Award. Each winner was recognized during on-field pre-game ceremonies and received $500 from WOW! for classroom expenses, four GreenJackets reserved seat tickets and a commemorative plaque serving as a lasting symbol of their accomplishment.

In a joint effort with the GreenJackets and SRP Federal Credit Union, WOW! also co-hosted the Stuff the Bus Annual School Supply Drive at SRP Park in July. The drive collects school supplies to donate to the United Way of the CSRA and helps to ease some of the financial hardships associated with back-to-school shopping for families within the community.

"Every year we are proud to sponsor the WOW! Teacher of the Month Award and honor the educators in the Augusta community that are making a difference in the lives of their students," said Jason Sand, senior director, contact center operations at WOW!. "We are passionate when it comes to supporting education efforts in CSRA both with this award and the Stuff the Bus Drive. We are grateful to our partners who are equally committed to ensuring a better future for our younger generations and the teachers who advance their learning on a daily basis."

"Thank you to WOW! and the community for showing up every year to help our local students and teachers. We are indebted to the teachers who ensure our kids thrive and are proud to have honored them with this esteemed award throughout our 2024 season," said Tom Denlinger, vice president of the Augusta GreenJackets.

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 16 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida and Greenville County, South Carolina. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 11 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last seven consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway

for more information.

