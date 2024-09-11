Cognito Forms Introduces New Tool To Save Businesses Time And Lighten Workload

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Workflow Tasks simplifies task management and helps boost team efficiency

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognito Forms, a leader in form building, introduces Workflow Tasks, a new feature that automates task management directly within the platform. Designed for individuals burdened by repetitive form-filling tasks, Workflow Tasks can convert four hours of manual work into four minutes, saving valuable time for your team. By simplifying task tracking, teams can focus on their strategic and creative responsibilities.

With Workflow Tasks, team members can view and manage their assigned tasks in one central location, with completed assignments disappearing automatically. When a form is submitted, tasks are automatically assigned to multiple people or roles, simplifying coordination and helping teams stay focused on their tasks.

"Employees are now busier than ever," said Jamie Thomas, Co-founder and CEO of Cognito Forms. "This is why companies of all sizes are turning to automation that enhances both customer experience and employee well-being. Workflow Tasks makes task management with online form submissions easy, and you don't need a project manager or third-party integration-your entire process in one platform."

The new tool can be valuable for the work of HR departments across industries. Companies can forgo tedious paperwork to fill out and send new hires an online onboarding form. A set of rules and conditions set up in the form's Workflow section determines the appropriate team member or designated Role to assign the task to. Whether it be IT for equipment assignments, managers for approval, or HR for payroll setup – a task notification brings the right people in your organization into the process at the right time. Workflow Tasks save your company time, minimize errors, and reduce the mental load on employees.

Cognito Forms, the world's most influential and comprehensive online form builder, empowers small business owners and partners to take control of their data and use it to craft custom solutions. In 2013, co-founders Jamie Thomas and Jennifer Dellacroce launched Cognito Forms to eliminate the need to hire a developer by providing a simple online form builder that anyone can use. As one of the fastest-growing, industry-leading SaaS companies, Cognito Forms has built up 2 million organizations and users to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex and demanding world.



Customers tap into their tech prowess to streamline tasks, optimize output, and go paperless. With Cognito Form tools, you can customize your forms or jump-start with one of their 100+ templates.



