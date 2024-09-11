Truth Vs Lies In Kamala Harris-Donald Trump First Presidential Debate

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Vice-President Kamala Harris said former US President Donald would be telling "a bunch of lies" and "that is not actually a surprising fact" during their first presidential debate on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Harris falsely claimed that Trump left office with the "worst unemployment since the Great Depression".

As the debate was underway on Wednesday, several houses fact-checked the slew of allegations levelled by Harris and Trum – the two US presidential candidates – in the run-up to the November 5 elections.

Here we decode the truth behind claims made during the Trump Vs Harris debate:

CLAIM 1: Kamala Harris said Donald Trump left office with the "worst unemployment since the Great Depression".

The claim is false. The New York Times revealed that unemployment spiked to its worst levels since the Great Depression in the pandemic recession of 2020. It was 6.4 per cent in January 2021, when Trump left the office. CNN cited the Bureau of Labor Statistics to explain that the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.8 per cent in April 2020 (Covid-19 pandemic). That was the highest rate since 1939, according to BLS historical records.

CLAIM 2: Donald Trump talked about Haitian immigrants eating local people's pet cats and dogs in Ohi . He said that in Springfield, they're eating the dogs. "The people that came in, they're eating the cats. They're eating - they're eating the pets of the people that live there," he said.

The claim is false. During the debate, Trump was corrected by the moderator that authorities had said this didn't happen. A spokeswoman for the city of Springfield in Ohio reportedly said that despite viral social media posts,“there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community.”

CLAIM 3: Donald Trump alleged that Harris' vice-presidential pick Minnesota Governor Tim Walz "says abortion in the ninth month is absolutely fine". He further claimed that some states allow people to execute babies. He said the previous governor of West Virginia had once said that the baby will be born and "we will decide what to do with the baby. In other words, we will execute the baby...Democrats are radial in that".

The claim is false. No state allows for the execution of a baby after it is born. Killing of newborns is called infanticide, and it is illegal in every US state. According to CNN, Trump also misspoke. It was not the former West Virginia governor but the former Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam who made a controversial remark in 2019 that many Republicans said sounded like he supported infanticide.

CLAIM 4: Donald Trump said Kamala Harris is a "Marxist"

This claim is false. A report cited Communism and Marxism experts as saying that Kamala Harris' positions do not align with the philosophies of Marxism. Harris is not against private home or business ownership, for example, a report cited by the New York Times said.

Marxism refers to the school of thought inspired by Karl Marx's analysis of capitalism. Communism is a political system of government or a party that abolishes private property.

CLAIM 5: Kamala Harris said she and her running mate Walz are gun owners

This is true. Harris currently owns a handgun, an aide told CNN. In 2019, Harris had said,“I am a gun owner, and I own a gun for probably the reason a lot of people do – for personal safety...I was a career prosecutor.”

CLAIM 6: Kamala Harris said the US Supreme Court recently ruled that Trump "would essentially be immune from any misconduct if he were to enter the White House again".

This claim needs to put in context. In July this year, the US Supreme Court had said that Donald Trump cannot be prosecuted for "official actions" taken as president, but can for private acts, in a landmark ruling recognising for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.

CLAIM 7: Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed Harris last week. "Said I hope she wins. And I think he meant it...," Trump said.

The claim is misleading. Contradicting reports have emerged over time. In an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on September 5, Putin said,“We had the current president, Mr [Joe] Biden, as our favourite, but he is not participating in the election race. He recommended that all his allies support Ms Harris. That's what we are going to do, we are going to support her.”

Meanwhile, according to the New York Times, the US intelligence agencies assessed that Putin supports the election of Trump.

CLAIM 8: Donald Trump claimed during the debate that“21 million people” are "pouring into our country monthly" under President Joe Biden's rule. He said, "When you look at what she's done to our country and when you look at these millions and millions of people that are pouring into our country monthly where it's I believe 21 million people, not the 15 tha people say, and I think it's a lot higher than the 21. That's bigger than New York state. Pouring in."

This claim is false. The total number of“encounters” at the northern and southern borders from February 2021 through July 2024, at both legal ports of entry and in between those ports, was roughly 10 million, CNN reported. It added that an“encounter” does not mean a person was let into the country; some people encountered are promptly sent away.

CLAIM 9: Kamal Harris claimed that Donald Trump wants a "20% tax on everyday goods" that would cost middle-class families "about $4,000 more a year." She called it "Trump sales tax".

This claim is true, but needs context. According to ABC News, Trump has proposed a universal "10-20%" tariff on all US imports, from cars and electronics to wine, food products and many other goods. He has also proposed a 60% tariff on imports from China. Harris called the plan "Trump's sales tax". But Trump has not called for any tax hikes for American families. Moreover, the precise financial impact on families is hard to predict.

CLAIM 10: Kamala Harris said, "If Donald Trump were to be reelected, he will sign a national abortion ban." She added, "Understand, in his Project 2025 there would be a national abortion ban ...-- a monitor that would be monitoring your pregnancies, your miscarriages."

This claim is said to be false and misleading too. Trump said during the debate, "I'm not signing a ban...And there's no reason to sign a ban ." According to ABC News, Trump had earlier promised that if elected, he will not sign a federal abortion ban into law and will leave the issue up to the states.

During the debate, Trump reacted to a question of whether or not he would veto a national abortion ban. He said,“Well, I didn't discuss it with JD [Vance, who is Trump's vice presidential pick] . In all fairness. JD – And I don't mind if he has a certain view but I think he was speaking for me but I really didn't.”

Moreover, Trump has denied any association with Project 2025.

Kamala Harris is the US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate and Donald Trump is a former US President and Republican presidential candidate. The elections for US president will take place on November 5.