Paratus Sciences To Present At 6Th Annual Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratus Sciences Corporation, a biotechnology company accelerating the discovery of therapeutics by leveraging the extraordinary adaptive biology of bats, today announced that Deborah Slipetz, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Paratus Sciences, will present at the 6th Annual Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit being held in Boston, Massachusetts from September 10-12, 2024.



In her presentation, Dr. Slipetz will discuss Paratus Sciences' mission of harnessing the unique adaptive biology of bats to identify potential therapeutic targets. The presentation will highlight Paratus' proprietary bat biology platform, which integrates cell biology, genomics and bioinformatics to compare patterns of disease resistance and physiological adaptations in bats and enables the Company to translate these bat-derived insights into novel targets for human diseases.

Details of the event are as follows:

Presentation Title: Unveiling the Power of Bat Biology in Drug Discovery: Leveraging Comparative Genomics for Novel Inflammasome Targets

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, September 12, 2:00pm EDT (2:00am SGT)

Session Title: Navigating the Complexity of Preclinical Development in Inflammasome Research: From Drug Discovery to Translational Models

Location: Hilton Boston Logan Airport

About Paratus Sciences Corporation

Headquartered in New York, NY with a subsidiary in Singapore (Paratus Sciences Singapore), Paratus Sciences is accelerating the discovery of novel therapeutics by leveraging the extraordinary adaptive biology of bats. Our company's proprietary platform, which fully integrates cell biology, genomics, and informatics, empowers us with massive data inputs through which we are able to compare the evolved patterns of disease resistance and health management in bats with patterns of disease development and progression in humans. Through this comparative exploration and analysis, we aim to rapidly and systematically identify novel targets and develop innovative therapeutics across a spectrum of therapeutic areas. Paratus is also committed to supporting the bat research community through its division, the Bat Biology Foundation.

Paratus is backed by a top-tier investor syndicate, including Polaris Partners, ARCH Venture Partners, ClavystBio, EcoR1 Capital, Leaps by Bayer, and Alexandria Venture Investments.

Visit paratussciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

