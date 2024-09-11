Azerbaijan, EBRD Discuss Strengthening Partnership And Future Projects
Nazrin Abdul
Partnership relations between Azerbaijan and the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) were discussed,
Azernews reports citing the post shared by Economy
Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official "X" account.
"We wish Elizabeta Falchetti, the new Managing Director of EBRD
Turkiye and the Caucasus, success in her role. In our meeting with
Mrs. Falchetti, we discussed the priorities of Azerbaijan-EBRD
cooperation, potential projects, and partnership opportunities
within the framework of COP29," he said.
