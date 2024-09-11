Azerbaijan, EBRD Discuss Strengthening Partnership And Future Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Partnership relations between Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) were discussed, Azernews reports citing the post shared by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official "X" account.

"We wish Elizabeta Falchetti, the new Managing Director of EBRD Turkiye and the Caucasus, success in her role. In our meeting with Mrs. Falchetti, we discussed the priorities of Azerbaijan-EBRD cooperation, potential projects, and partnership opportunities within the framework of COP29," he said.