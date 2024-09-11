عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, EBRD Discuss Strengthening Partnership And Future Projects

Azerbaijan, EBRD Discuss Strengthening Partnership And Future Projects


9/11/2024 8:09:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Partnership relations between Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) were discussed, Azernews reports citing the post shared by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his official "X" account.

"We wish Elizabeta Falchetti, the new Managing Director of EBRD Turkiye and the Caucasus, success in her role. In our meeting with Mrs. Falchetti, we discussed the priorities of Azerbaijan-EBRD cooperation, potential projects, and partnership opportunities within the framework of COP29," he said.

MENAFN11092024000195011045ID1108661746


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search