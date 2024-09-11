عربي


NEW GOLD EXPANDS OPEN PIT AND UNDERGROUND MINERALIZATION AT RAINY RIVER, DEMONSTRATES STRONG SUPPORT FOR MINERAL RESOURCES GROWTH

9/11/2024 6:46:43 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD)
is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing Rainy River exploration program. Over the first eight months of 2024, exploration drilling at Rainy River has proven successful in advancing the Company's exploration objectives to expand existing resource envelopes, confirm the continuity of potential new mining zones, and grow the mineralized footprint through new near-mine discoveries. These results are expected to have a positive impact on Rainy River's mineral resource estimate at year-end 2024 and provide high-quality targets as the foundation of the Company's exploration strategy in the coming years.


Figure 1: Notable Drill Intercepts at Rainy River Underground (CNW Group/New Gold Inc.)
Figure 2: Notable RC Drilling Intercepts at 280 Zone and NW-Trend (CNW Group/New Gold Inc.) >1All gold and silver grades are reported uncapped. It has yet to be determined whether further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Additional data and further interpretation work are expected to better define the geometry and extent of the mineralized zones. Indicative gold equivalent (AuEq) grades are included for context, estimated using price assumptions of US$1,500 per ounce of gold and US$21.00 per ounce of silver.

Continuity of Near-Surface Zones Confirmed, Supporting the Potential for Additional Open Pit Mineral Resources

Completion of the reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program confirmed the continuity of near-surface gold mineralization at NW-Trend and 280 Zone, including high-grade gold mineralization intersections at NW-Trend, providing potential opportunities for additional open pit mining.

Open Pit Highlights1

  • NW-Trend near-surface drilling highlights:
    • 4.15 g/t gold and 5.13 g/t silver (4.20 AuEq) over 18.0 metres core length (17 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RC24-0020 including:
      • 8.47 g/t gold and 10.28 g/t silver (8.57 AuEq) over 8 metres core length (8 metres estimated true width)
    • 2.34 g/t gold and 11.03 g/t silver (2.44 AuEq) over 12.0 metres core length (12 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RC24-0022 including:
      • 3.47 g/t gold 20.40 g/t silver (3.66 AuEq) over 6 metres core length (6 metres estimated true width)
  • 280 Zone near-surface drilling highlights:
    • 1.20 g/t gold and 0.72 g/t silver (1.21 AuEq) over 32 metres core length (21 metres estimated true width) in Borehole RC24-0050 including:
      • 3.35 g/t gold and 0.90 g/t silver (3.36 AuEq) over 6 metres core length (4 metres estimated true width)

1All gold and silver grades are reported uncapped. It has yet to be determined whether further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Additional data and further interpretation work are expected to better define the geometry and extent of the mineralized zones.
Indicative gold equivalent (AuEq) grades are included for context, estimated using price assumptions of US$1,500 per ounce of gold and US$21.00 per ounce of silver.

Rainy River Exploration Budget Increased by Another $3 Million to the End of 2024, to Follow Up on the Positive Results

Following the highly encouraging results to date, the Company intends to allocate an additional $3 million to the 2024 Rainy River exploration program. Following early success in the first quarter, the Rainy River 2024 exploration budget was increased from $5 million to $9 million, as previously reported. The total budget for Rainy River exploration will be increased by an additional $3 million for a total of $12 million for 2024. The increased budget at Rainy River is expected to provide an additional 13,000 metres of drilling by year-end, targeting high priority targets including UG Main (ODM Main, ODM East, 17 East, and 114-Deep), Gap Area, and Intrepid (Figure 1).

"The exploration successes support the Company's approach at optimizing net asset value with modest investment, leveraging existing infrastructure," added Mr. Godin. "Over the past two years, our focus at New Gold has been on operational excellence, project execution, and financial discipline. Both operations are now consistently delivering while we continue to execute on the above priorities, 2024 marks a renewed focus on adding value through exploration and these results are a strong step in the right direction."

Rainy River Exploration Drilling Results

This year marks the first major exploration campaign carried out at Rainy River since mine opening in 2017. As such, several promising targets remain untested. The Rainy River 2024 exploration program is divided into three main components of equal priority:

  • Test the potential extension of underground ore zones at depth and along strike.
  • Explore the previously undrilled gap between Intrepid and
    UG Main.
  • Follow up on previously drilled near-surface priority targets surrounding the existing Rainy River open pit.

    On the first exploration component, diamond drilling conducted from surface and from underground confirmed the extension of gold mineralization along strike at Intrepid and down-plunge at the ODM East and 17 East zones at UG Main. At Intrepid, new drill intersections locally extend the mineralized envelope by approximately 100 metres towards the east, which has the potential to add underground reserves and increase the gold ounces per level. At UG Main, five boreholes intersected gold mineralization at a depth of up to 850 metres below surface, extending the resource envelopes down-plunge and confirming continuity of existing ore zones. All zones remain open at depth. The new diamond drilling results are expected to have a positive impact on underground resources at year-end.

    Additionally, diamond drilling conducted from the underground ramp between Intrepid and UG Main intersected new gold mineralization. UG Main and Intrepid deposits are interpreted to occur along the same stratigraphic units. However, the 1,000-metre strike length between the two deposits remained mostly undrilled prior to this year. Borehole RRUG24-0007 intersected gold-bearing sulphide mineralization grading 3.59 g/t gold over 4.50 metres core length (3 metre estimated true width), above current underground cut-off grade and minimum mining width (Figure 3). Additional underground drilling will focus on exploring the extents of this new mineralized area. All new notable diamond drilling intercepts from Intrepid, ODM East, 17 East, and Gap Area exploration programs are summarized in Tables 1 and 3, and Figure 1 below.

    The third exploration component is to define near-surface mineral resources with the potential to be mined by open pit methods. On review of historical exploration data and following the successful addition of Phase 5 open pit mineral reserves at year-end 2023, high-quality targets were identified, of which the NW-Trend, or Western Zone, and 280 Zone were prioritized for RC drilling in 2024.
    The recently completed RC drilling program proved successful in demonstrating the near-surface continuity of the targeted gold-mineralized zones. High-grade gold intersections at NW-Trend confirms the continuity of high-grade gold zones intersected in historical diamond boreholes. At 280 Zone, several gold-mineralized intersections over 10 metres wide within the first 100 metres below surface confirmed the up-dip continuity of deeper gold zones intersected in historical diamond boreholes. While the economic viability of these targets is currently under evaluation, further extension of open pit mining has the potential to defer reclaim of the low-grade stockpile and improve the long-term gold production profile.
    All notable results from the RC drilling campaign are summarized in Tables 2 and 4, and Figure 2 below.


    Table 1: Notable Exploration Drilling Results at Rainy River Underground1, 2

    Zone

    Drill Hole


    From (m)

    To (m)

    Interval (m)

    Estimated
    True Width
    (m)

    Au (g/t)

    Ag (g/t)

    AuEq

    Intrepid

    RR24-2005

    512.9

    517.2

    4.3

    4

    4.44

    38.05

    4.78

    Including

    515.7

    517.2

    1.5

    1

    8.83

    46.90

    9.24

    RR24-2007

    518.1

    521.1

    3.0

    3

    1.95

    17.85

    2.11

    Including

    520.6

    521.1

    0.5

    0.5

    7.22

    72.60

    7.86

    RR24-2008

    530.0

    533.0

    3.0

    2

    2.15

    6.35

    2.21


    546.5

    551.0

    4.5

    4

    2.81

    7.50

    2.88

    RR24-2010

    519.5

    524.5

    5.0

    4

    1.88

    13.49

    2.00

    RR24-2011

    548.0

    555.5

    7.5

    6

    3.26

    7.22

    3.32

    Including

    548.0

    549.5

    1.5

    1

    6.09

    9.60

    6.17

    RR24-2012

    536.0

    539.0

    3.0

    2

    2.29

    10.95

    2.39

    RR24-2013

    566.0

    570.5

    4.5

    4

    2.96

    56.50

    3.46

    RRUI24-029

    72

    79

    6.5

    4

    1.92

    13.99

    2.04

    RRUI24-031

    100

    105

    4.5

    3

    2.32

    92.43

    3.14

    RRUI24-032

    99

    111

    12.0

    6

    2.17

    16.22

    2.31

    ODM East

    RR24-2001

    809.0

    822.5

    13.5

    11

    2.59

    3.10

    2.62

    Including

    815.0

    819.5

    4.5

    4

    5.47

    5.13

    5.52

    RR24-2001

    827.0

    831.5

    4.5

    4

    1.84

    2.33

    1.86

    17 East

    RR24-2003B

    914.0

    921.6

    7.6

    6

    4.09

    31.42

    4.37

    Including

    914.0

    916.2

    2.2

    2

    8.19

    74.76

    8.85

    RR24-2009-W1

    807.0

    819.0

    12.0

    11

    1.94

    21.55

    2.13

    RR24-2009-W2B

    803.0

    807.5

    4.5

    4

    1.92

    8.00

    1.99

    RR24-2014-W2

    846.5

    849.5

    3.0

    2

    4.34

    2.95

    4.37

    Including

    846.5

    848.0

    1.5

    1

    6.07

    4.20

    6.11

    Gap

    RRUG24-0007

    126.0

    130.5

    4.5

    3

    3.59

    NA

    NA

    Including

    127.5

    129.0

    1.5

    1

    7.65

    NA

    NA

    1Notable drilling intervals are defined by 3-metre-long composites with average grade above 1.75 g/t gold. Rainy River underground Mineral Reserves cut-off grade is 1.74 g/t AuEq, minimum mining width is 2.4 metres.

    2Indicative gold equivalent (AuEq) grades are included for context, estimated using price assumptions of US$1,500 per ounce of gold and US$21.00 per ounce of silver.

    Table 2: Notable Near-Surface RC Drilling Results at Rainy River1,2

    Zone

    Drill Hole


    From (m)

    To (m)

    Interval (m)

    Estimated
    True Width
    (m)

    Au (g/t)

    Ag (g/t)

    AuEq

    NW Trend

    RC24-0020

    93.0

    111.0

    18.0

    17

    4.15

    5.13

    4.20

    Including

    101.0

    109.0

    8.0

    8

    8.47

    10.28

    8.57

    RC24-0022

    89.0

    101.0

    12.0

    12

    2.34

    11.03

    2.44

    Including

    93.0

    99.0

    6.0

    6

    3.47

    20.40

    3.66

    RC24-0025

    75.0

    87.0

    12.0

    11

    1.12

    1.42

    1.13

    RC24-0030

    53.0

    69.0

    16.0

    15

    0.63

    1.05

    0.64


    99.0

    111.0

    12.0

    11

    1.26

    7.45

    1.33

    RC24-0033

    117.0

    129.0

    12.0

    9

    0.46

    10.80

    0.56

    RC24-0035

    61.0

    81.0

    20.0

    19

    0.67

    0.38

    0.67

    RC24-0036

    115.0

    129.0

    14.0

    14

    1.50

    0.59

    1.51

    RC24-0037

    133.0

    145.0

    12.0

    12

    0.46

    0.35

    0.46

    RC24-0038

    51.0

    69.0

    18.0

    16

    0.57

    0.39

    0.57

    RC24-0040

    71.0

    95.0

    24.0

    22

    0.41

    0.50

    0.41


    153.0

    165.0

    12.0

    11

    0.80

    1.30

    0.81

    Zone 280

    RC24-0045

    115.0

    127.0

    12.0

    8

    0.76

    0.75

    0.77

    RC24-0047

    89.0

    101.0

    12.0

    7

    0.73

    0.53

    0.73

    RC24-0048

    65.0

    77.0

    12.0

    8

    0.52

    1.92

    0.54

    RC24-0050

    73.0

    105.0

    32.0

    21

    1.20

    0.72

    1.21

    Including

    99.0

    105.0

    6.0

    4

    3.35

    0.90

    3.36

    RC24-0001

    43.0

    65.0

    22.0

    16

    0.86

    1.07

    0.87

    RC24-0002

    73.0

    89.0

    16.0

    11

    0.42

    0.38

    0.42

    RC24-0006

    55.0

    69.0

    14.0

    7

    0.64

    1.86

    0.66

    RC24-0007

    95.0

    117.0

    22.0

    11

    0.53

    0.73

    0.54

    RC24-0008

    111.0

    145.0

    34.0

    25

    0.55

    0.74

    0.56

    RC24-0009

    97.0

    113.0

    16.0

    13

    0.66

    0.68

    0.67

    RC24-0012

    91.0

    103.0

    12.0

    9

    1.07

    1.90

    1.09

    1Notable drilling intervals are defined by 10-metre-long composites with average grade above 0.3 g/t gold. Rainy River Open Pit Mineral Reserves cut-off grade is 0.3 g/t AuEq.

    2Indicative gold equivalent (AuEq) grades are included for context, estimated using price assumptions of US$1,500 per ounce of gold and US$21.00 per ounce of silver.

    Table 3: All New Exploration Diamond Drilling Location and Orientation at Rainy River

    Drill Hole

    Azimuth

    Dip

    Length (m)

    UTM Easting (m)

    UTM Northing (m)

    Elevation (m)

    RR24-2001

    5

    -74

    935

    425,566

    5,408,959

    348

    RR24-2002

    7

    -71

    938

    425,996

    5,408,891

    348

    RR24-2003B

    350

    -77

    949

    425,996

    5,408,891

    348

    RR24-2004B

    0

    -73

    641

    425,053

    5,408,840

    347

    RR24-2005

    3

    -71

    587

    427,251

    5,409,427

    376

    RR24-2006

    28

    -65

    950

    425,996

    5,408,890

    348

    RR24-2007

    19

    -64

    574

    427,251

    5,409,427

    376

    RR24-2008

    358

    -75

    590

    427,251

    5,409,427

    375

    RR24-2009

    20

    -57

    909

    425,996

    5,408,890

    348

    RR24-2009-W1

    20

    -57

    930

    425,996

    5,408,890

    348

    RR24-2009-W2

    20

    -57

    500

    425,996

    5,408,890

    348

    RR24-2009-W2B

    20

    -57

    926

    425,996

    5,408,890

    348

    RR24-2010

    14

    -70

    575

    427,251

    5,409,426

    376

    RR24-2011

    11

    -72

    626

    427,251

    5,409,426

    376

    RR24-2012

    18

    -71

    643

    427,251

    5,409,427

    376

    RR24-2013

    13

    -76

    669

    427,251

    5,409,427

    376

    RR24-2014C

    349

    -73

    482

    425,996

    5,408,892

    348

    RR24-2014-W1

    349

    -73

    480

    425,996

    5,408,892

    348

    RR24-2014-W2

    349

    -73

    971

    425,996

    5,408,892

    348

    RR24-2015

    358

    -77

    689

    427,250

    5,409,426

    375

    RR24-2016

    19

    -68

    614

    427,252

    5,409,426

    376

    RRUG24-0001

    180

    -5

    400

    426,763

    5,409,579

    -6

    RRUG24-0002

    180

    -43

    180

    426,763

    5,409,579

    -8

    RRUG24-0003

    164

    +73

    231

    426,852

    5,409,669

    8

    RRUG24-0004

    189

    +38

    176

    426,850

    5,409,668

    7

    RRUG24-0005

    152

    -12

    195

    426,963

    5,409,723

    23

    RRUG24-0006

    176

    -27

    251

    426,962

    5,409,723

    22

    RRUG24-0007

    164

    -24

    195

    426,851

    5,409,668

    5

    RRUG24-0008

    144

    +10

    176

    426,852

    5,409,668

    6

    RRUG24-0009

    236

    +70

    146

    426,764

    5,409,580

    -3

    RRUG24-0011

    136

    +25

    176

    426,964

    5,409,723

    24

    RRUI24-029

    119

    -6

    105

    427,300

    5,409,766

    28

    RRUI24-030

    127

    +16

    131

    427,300

    5,409,766

    28

    RRUI24-031

    127

    +9

    116

    427,299

    5,409,766

    28

    RRUI24-032

    139

    +19

    111

    427,299

    5,409,765

    28

    Table 4: Drilling Location and Orientation of Rainy River RC Drilling

    Drill Hole

    Azimuth

    Dip

    Length (m)

    UTM Easting (m)

    UTM Northing (m)

    Elevation (m)

    RC24-0001

    15

    -61

    111

    426,601

    5,410,086

    378

    RC24-0002

    20

    -59

    131

    426,618

    5,410,084

    378

    RC24-0003

    10

    -62

    121

    426,574

    5,410,067

    378

    RC24-0004

    10

    -60

    135

    426,601

    5,410,059

    378

    RC24-0005

    29

    -63

    161

    426,614

    5,410,058

    378

    RC24-0006

    56

    -49

    151

    426,619

    5,410,087

    378

    RC24-0007

    56

    -51

    171

    426,613

    5,410,060

    378

    RC24-0008

    10

    -61

    171

    426,602

    5,410,027

    378

    RC24-0009

    348

    -63

    161

    426,594

    5,410,026

    378

    RC24-0010

    335

    -61

    101

    426,574

    5,410,076

    378

    RC24-0011

    335

    -68

    121

    426,577

    5,410,060

    378

    RC24-0012

    320

    -61

    151

    426,603

    5,410,018

    378

    RC24-0013

    335

    -53

    151

    426,289

    5,409,569

    363

    RC24-0014

    345

    -60

    151

    426,289

    5,409,568

    363

    RC24-0015

    16

    -60

    131

    426,290

    5,409,566

    363

    RC24-0016

    16

    -49

    131

    426,290

    5,409,567

    363

    RC24-0017

    30

    -53

    151

    426,291

    5,409,566

    363

    RC24-0018

    318

    -64

    181

    426,290

    5,409,567

    363

    RC24-0019

    36

    -70

    171

    426,292

    5,409,567

    363

    RC24-0020

    73

    -70

    115

    424,217

    5,410,127

    366

    RC24-0022

    70

    -69

    101

    424,236

    5,410,146

    366

    RC24-0023

    62

    -72

    171

    424,186

    5,410,156

    366

    RC24-0024

    70

    -65

    141

    424,191

    5,410,166

    366

    RC24-0025

    64

    -49

    101

    424,216

    5,410,183

    366

    RC24-0026

    75

    -61

    121

    424,205

    5,410,188

    366

    RC24-0027

    75

    -72

    111

    424,186

    5,410,186

    366

    RC24-0028

    55

    -70

    141

    424,188

    5,410,191

    366

    RC24-0029

    70

    -49

    101

    424,193

    5,410,207

    366

    RC24-0030

    70

    -58

    111

    424,191

    5,410,200

    366

    RC24-0031

    57

    -64

    122

    424,193

    5,410,206

    366

    RC24-0032

    46

    -47

    125

    424,192

    5,410,207

    366

    RC24-0033

    37

    -58

    131

    424,194

    5,410,204

    366

    RC24-0035

    40

    -56

    115

    424,328

    5,409,952

    357

    RC24-0036

    35

    -74

    171

    424,314

    5,409,922

    357

    RC24-0037

    40

    -68

    171

    424,310

    5,409,879

    357

    RC24-0038

    50

    -64

    101

    424,365

    5,409,937

    358

    RC24-0039

    48

    -56

    131

    424,282

    5,409,972

    356

    RC24-0040

    70

    -55

    191

    424,305

    5,409,862

    357

    RC24-0041

    35

    -50

    135

    424,372

    5,409,775

    350

    RC24-0044

    330

    -62

    125

    426,583

    5,410,032

    378

    RC24-0045

    306

    -62

    155

    426,597

    5,410,014

    378

    RC24-0046

    316

    -49

    109

    426,582

    5,410,041

    378

    RC24-0047

    358

    -64

    105

    426,593

    5,410,051

    378

    RC24-0048

    14

    -74

    151

    426,600

    5,410,030

    378

    RC24-0049

    28

    -61

    141

    426,602

    5,410,031

    378

    RC24-0050

    5

    -73

    105

    426,612

    5,410,063

    378

    RC24-0051

    318

    -55

    165

    426,287

    5,409,568

    363

    RC24-0052

    28

    -72

    185

    426,292

    5,409,567

    363

    About New Gold

    New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine. The Company also holds other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to the environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit .

    Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

    Certain information contained in this news release, including any information relating to New Gold's future financial or operating performance are "forward-looking". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that New Gold expects to occur are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "targeted", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "projects", "potential", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation of such terms. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements with respect to: expectations regarding exploration results having a positive impact on the mineral resource estimate at year-end, successfully providing high-quality targets for the coming years and confirming the upside potential remaining at the Rainy River operations; successfully finding additional underground reserves close to existing infrastructure, increased gold ounces per level and additional open pit reserves at Rainy River; the potential for finding and taking advantage of additional open pit and underground mining opportunities at Rainy River; intentions to allocate additional funds to the 2024 Rainy River exploration program and expected use of and benefit of funds; anticipated future success of the Company, including adding value through exploration and successfully generating sustained free cash flow moving forward; anticipated focus areas and priorities for the Company's exploration program and planned exploration activities; successfully accessing a newly discovered mineralized zone from existing underground development at Rainy River; successfully extending open pit mining, deferring reclaim of the low-grade stockpile and improving the long-term gold production profile at Rainy River; and successfully advancing the Company's strategic opportunities for mine life extension.

    All forward-looking statements in this news release are based on the opinions and estimates of management that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond New Gold's ability to control or predict. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release, New Gold's latest annual MD&A, its most recent annual information form and technical reports on the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine filed on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at . In addition to, and subject to, such assumptions discussed in more detail elsewhere, the forward-looking statements in this news release are also subject to the following assumptions: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting New Gold's operations, including material disruptions to the Company's supply chain, workforce or otherwise; (2) political and legal developments in jurisdictions where New Gold operates, or may in the future operate, being consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (3) the accuracy of New Gold's current Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and the grade of gold, silver and copper expected to be mined and the grade of gold, copper and silver expected to be mined; (4) the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, and commodity prices being approximately consistent with current levels and expectations for the purposes of 2024 guidance and otherwise; (5) prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (6) equipment, labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (7) arrangements with First Nations and other Indigenous groups in respect of the Rainy River Mine being consistent with New Gold's current expectations; (8) all required permits, licenses and authorizations being obtained from the relevant governments and other relevant stakeholders within the expected timelines and the absence of material negative comments or obstacles during any applicable regulatory processes; and (9) the results of the life of mine plan for the Rainy River Mine described herein being realized.

    Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: price volatility in the spot and forward markets for metals and other commodities; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, between actual and estimated costs, between actual and estimated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources and between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; equipment malfunction, failure or unavailability; accidents; risks related to early production at the Rainy River Mine, including failure of equipment, machinery, the process circuit or other processes to perform as designed or intended; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining and maintaining the validity and enforceability of the necessary licenses and permits and complying with the permitting requirements of each jurisdiction in which New Gold operates, including, but not limited to: uncertainties and unanticipated delays associated with obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations and complying with permitting requirements; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changing costs, timelines and development schedules as it relates to construction; the Company not being able to complete its construction projects at the Rainy River Mine or the New Afton Mine on the anticipated timeline or at all; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; changes in national and local government legislation in the countries in which New Gold does or may in the future carry on business; compliance with public company disclosure obligations; controls, regulations and political or economic developments in the countries in which New Gold does or may in the future carry on business; the Company's dependence on the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine; the Company not being able to complete its exploration drilling programs on the anticipated timeline or at all; inadequate water management and stewardship; tailings storage facilities and structure failures; failing to complete stabilization projects according to plan; geotechnical instability and conditions; disruptions to the Company's workforce at either the Rainy River Mine or the New Afton Mine, or both; significant capital requirements and the availability and management of capital resources; additional funding requirements; diminishing quantities or grades of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; uncertainties inherent to mining economic studies including the Technical Reports for the Rainy River Mine and New Afton Mine; impairment; unexpected delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of First Nations and other Indigenous groups; climate change, environmental risks and hazards and the Company's response thereto; ability to obtain and maintain sufficient insurance; actual results of current exploration or reclamation activities; fluctuations in the international currency markets and in the rates of exchange of the currencies of Canada, the United States and, to a lesser extent, Mexico; global economic and financial conditions and any global or local natural events that may impede the economy or New Gold's ability to carry on business in the normal course; inflation; compliance with debt obligations and maintaining sufficient liquidity; the responses of the relevant governments to any disease, epidemic or pandemic outbreak not being sufficient to contain the impact of such outbreak; disruptions to the Company's supply chain and workforce due to any disease, epidemic or pandemic outbreak; an economic recession or downturn as a result of any disease, epidemic or pandemic outbreak that materially adversely affects the Company's operations or liquidity position; taxation; fluctuation in treatment and refining charges; transportation and processing of unrefined products; rising costs or availability of labour, supplies, fuel and equipment; adequate infrastructure; relationships with communities, governments and other stakeholders; labour disputes; effectiveness of supply chain due diligence; the uncertainties inherent in current and future legal challenges to which New Gold is or may become a party; defective title to mineral claims or property or contests over claims to mineral properties; competition; loss of, or inability to attract, key employees; use of derivative products and hedging transactions; reliance on third-party contractors; counterparty risk and the performance of third party service providers; investment risks and uncertainty relating to the value of equity investments in public companies held by the Company from time to time; the adequacy of internal and disclosure controls; conflicts of interest; the lack of certainty with respect to foreign operations and legal systems, which may not be immune from the influence of political pressure, corruption or other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; the successful acquisitions and integration of business arrangements and realizing the intended benefits therefrom; and information systems security threats. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, construction, operation and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks) as well as "Risk Factors" included in New Gold's Annual Information Form and other disclosure documents filed on and available on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at . Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. New Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

    QA/QC Procedure

    New Gold maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC") program at its Rainy River Mine operation using industry best practices and is consistent with the QA/QC protocols in use at all of the Company's exploration and development projects. Key elements of New Gold's QA/QC program include chain of custody of samples, regular insertion of certified reference standards and blanks, and duplicate check assays. Drill core is sampled at lengths varying from 0.5 to 1.5
    m, halved and shipped in sealed bags to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill rock chips are sampled at the drill at regular two metre intervals and shipped in sealed bags to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification and quality assurance processes is set out in
    the March 28, 2022 Rainy River National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Rainy River Mine, Ontario, Canada"
    available on SEDAR+ at

    Technical Information

    The scientific and technical information relating to the exploration results at Rainy River has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jean-François Ravenelle, Vice President, Geology for the Company. Dr. Ravenelle is a Professional Geologist and a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Ordre des Géologues du Québec. Dr. Ravenelle is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

    For additional technical information on New Gold's material properties, including a detailed breakdown of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources by category, as well as key assumptions, parameters, and risks, refer to New Gold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 dated February 21, 2024 filed and available on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at .

