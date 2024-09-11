Increased Military Aid, Weapons Production: Sybiha Talks To Stoltenberg
9/11/2024 5:17:21 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his first conversation with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed increasing and stabilizing military aid, defense production, and investment in Ukrainian weapons.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy announced this on the social Network X, Ukrinform reports.
“Pleased to speak with Ukraine's good friend, Jens Stoltenberg. We got right to work: increased and sustained military aid to Ukraine, increased defense production, and investments in Ukrainian weapons. I also reaffirmed that Ukraine continues on its course toward NATO membership.,” he said.
Sybiha added that he reiterated the vital need for Ukraine to be able to use its existing weapons against legitimate military targets in Russia without restriction, and thanked Stoltenberg for his personal support on this and other issues.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on allied countries to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons against targets in Russia.
